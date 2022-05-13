Platform Beer Company Creates Happy Place Golden Lager to Celebrate the Kings Island 2022 Concert Series

MASON, Ohio – Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022, Kings Island announced the return of live music to the Timberwolf Amphitheatre this season with a concert series lineup including The Avett Brothers, Berlin & A Flock of Seagulls, 3 Doors Down and Five for Fighting with special guest The Verve Pipe.

The 2022 Kings Island Concert Series at Timberwolf Amphitheatre presented by Platform Beer Company marks the most summer concerts at Timberwolf since 1995. For the first time, Kings Island will not require concert goers to also purchase admission to the amusement park. Concert tickets will be available to the general public and will include free parking after 5 p.m. and an exclusive entrance to Timberwolf before each show begins.

“Since Timberwolf opened in 1982, some of the most popular performers of our time have taken its stage,” said Mike Koontz, Kings Island vice president and general manager. “We are excited to bring that tradition back to Kings Island this summer.”

2022 Concert Series Lineup Information

The Avett Brothers Tuesday, June 28 – Gates 7 p.m. | Music 8 p.m. American folk rock band The Avett Brothers made mainstream waves with their 2009 major label debut, I and Love and You, landing at No. 16 on the Billboard Top 200 and garnering critical acclaim. True Sadness (2016) achieved The Avett Brothers’ highest career debut to date hitting No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Albums Chart, No. 1 Top Rock Albums Chart, No. 1 Digital Albums Chart, No. 3 on Billboard Top 200 and scoring two GRAMMY®nominations.

Berlin + A Flock Of Seagulls Saturday, July 9 – Gates 6 p.m. | Music 7 p.m. This Los Angeles-based synth pop group Berlin, founded by bassist John Crawford, singer Terri Nunn, and keyboard player David Diamond, topped the charts in 1986 with the single “Take My Breath Away,” the love theme from the Tom Cruise movie Top Gun. A Flock Of Seagulls may well be known for their bizarrely teased haircuts as much as their hit single “I Ran.” A Flock of Seagulls were among the prime movers in the ‘80s new wave era.

3 Doors Down with special guest Candlebox Friday, July 22 – Gates 6 p.m. | Music 7 p.m. Grammy Award®-nominated multi-platinum Mississippi rock band 3 Doors Down first found their own voice in 1995. It’s only gotten louder over the past two decades. Everything kicked off with their 2000 debut, The Better Life. The album went six-times platinum and introduced the world to their now-classic “Kryptonite.” Their fan base continued to grow with 2002’s triple-platinum Away from the Sun—which yielded the smashes “When I’m Gone” and “Here Without You.”

Throw out any preconceived notions you may have about who Candlebox is. Wolves, the band’s seventh album which debuted this year at #7 on the Billboard Chart, is rife with brutal lyrical honesty and songs that run the gamut from dirty rock stompers to timeless, radio-ready pop-rock tunes. This multi-platinum selling band is best known for singles like “Far Behind,” “You” and “Cover Me.”

Skillet with special guest Jordan St. Cyr Saturday, July 23 – Gates 6 p.m. | Music 7 p.m. Skillet is an American Christian rock band formed in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1996. The band currently consists of husband John Cooper and wife Korey Cooper along with Jen Ledger and Seth Morrison. The band has released eleven albums, two of which, Collide and Comatose, received Grammy nominations.

It was when Jordan St. Cyr served with Youth With a Mission (YWAM) as a teen that he found the inspiration to pursue music as a career. Now in 2022, after releasing more music along the way, Jordan St. Cyr debuted his first full-length album with BEC Recordings. The self-titled ten-song project was released on March 4.

Five for Fighting with special guest The Verve Pipe Saturday, August 20 – Gates 6 p.m. | Music 7 p.m. Proceeds from this concert will benefit A Kid Again.

John Ondrasik, the songwriter and performer known as the platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated, Five For Fighting, has penned major hits including the chart-topping “Superman (It’s Not Easy),” “100 Years,” “The Riddle,” “Chances,” “World” and “Easy Tonight,” which have earned tens of millions of streams and place him as a top-10 Hot Adult Contemporary artist for the 2000s. Five For Fighting’s music has also been featured in more than 350 films, television shows, and commercials, including the Oscar-winning The Blind Side, Hawaii Five-O, The Sopranos and the CBS drama, Code Black.

With a reputation for spectacular live performances, the multi-platinum alternative rock band The Verve Pipe are recognized worldwide for their radio hits “Photograph,” “Hero,” “Happiness Is,” “Never Let You Down” and the No. 1 smash single “The Freshmen.”

Concert Ticket Information and Exclusive Pre-Sale for Kings Island Season Passholders Kings Island Gold and Platinum passholders will have access to an exclusive pre-sale for all shows beginning Wednesday, April 27 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, April 28 at 10 p.m. Season passes can be purchased on Kings Island’s website. Concert tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. Free parking after 5 p.m. is included with the purchase of a concert ticket. VIP tickets are also available which includes a VIP Lounge. Ultimate VIP also includes side stage viewing and more exclusive benefits.

Platform Beer Creates “Happy Place” Golden Lager for Kings Island’s 50th Anniversary Platform Beer Company, located in Cleveland, Ohio and widely known for creative seasonal offerings and limited-edition taproom releases, collaborated with Kings Island to create a beer worth celebrating for all summer long in support of the new concert series for Kings Island’s 50th Anniversary. Fans can enjoy Happy Place, a sessionable Golden Lager. Happy Place pays tribute to a collision of old and new world hops. This brew is an easy-drinking lager with subtle notes of cereal, floral and soft spice.

“We are proud to support the 2022 Kings Island Concert Series at Timberwolf Amphitheatre. It was important for us to create a beer that paid tribute to the nostalgic experience that Kings Island offers. The return of live music at Timberwolf Amphitheatre continues this tradition of memorable moments – now enjoyed with a delicious Golden Lager,” said Brittany Foster, Marketing Director for Platform Beer Co.

Happy Place can be enjoyed at the park and in local community grocery and convenience stores near Kings Island.

About Kings Island and Timberwolf

Timberwolf Amphitheatre is a 10,000 seat performance venue located at Kings Island amusement park. Originally opened in 1982, the 2022 concert series marks the most summer concerts at the venue since 1995. Kings Island offers the perfect combination of world-class thrills and family attractions. In 2022, the park celebrates its 50th anniversary. Guests can experience 15 roller coasters, including Orion, voted “Best New Amusement Park Attraction” in 2020 in the USA Today 10Best Readers Poll; an award-winning kids’ area and 33-acre water park. Kings Island admission is not included with concert tickets.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair’s parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario.

About Platform Beer Company

Founded in 2014, the Cleveland-based Platform Beer Co. focuses on innovation and charitable community initiatives. Widely known in its local market for creative seasonal offerings and limited-edition taproom releases, Platform beers can be found throughout OH, PA, IN, KY (in all major markets), as well as in NJ and with select availability in NY.

For More Information:

https://platformbeer.co