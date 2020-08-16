Pinkus Organic Beers from Germany Now in 4-Packs

Tacoma, Washington — Four-packs from the world’s first organic brewery, Pinkus (Münster, Germany) are not at every single beer store in the US yet, but retailers selling them now are happy! These 330 mL (11.2 oz.) four-packs jointhe half-liters sold in the US for 35 years.

• Pinkus Münster Alt: Pale, golden, hazy; excellent, herbaceous aroma; lightly sour fruit-acid palate; long dry finish with a note of inviting sharpness. The only example left of Münster altbier, paler than Dusseldorf ’s brown altbiers. USDA Certified Organic. 5.1% ABV.

• Pinkus Ur-Pils: “Ur” means “original” or “old-school” – clean, brilliant gold all-malt lager with dry finish. In Germany, pils are a national heritage. USDA Certified Organic. 5.2% ABV.

In 1816 when Pinkus Brewery opened, the city of Münster, Germany, had over 150 breweries. Over the decades, the number declined – increasing access to clean drinking water was probably a factor. Today, Pinkus is the only remaining brewery in Münster: the quality of their beer kept them thriving.

With the perspective of generations, and looking back to 1816 when every brewery in the world was organic, the Müller family returned to all-organic production in the 1980s, becoming the first organic brewery of the modern era.

Find US retailers for Pinkus, or any of our beers & cider, with our retail beer search: https://merchantduvin.com/find-our-beer.php

Merchant du Vin imports Samuel Smith’s from England; Traquair House from Scotland; Ayinger and the organic beers of Pinkus from Germany. Our offerings from Belgium include Lindemans lambics, Green’s gluten-free beers, Du Bocq and the Trappist beers of Orval, Rochefort, Westmalle; and from the Netherlands, Zundert. Merchant du Vin, Specialty Beer Importers Since 1978. merchantduvin.com @merchantduvin

