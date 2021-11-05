Pilot House Distilling Announces Rebrand

ASTORIA, Oregon – Pilot House Distilling, a rapidly growing Oregon distillery, announced that it has completed a major rebranding. In addition, the company has extensive distillery expansion plans happening in 2021.

Established in 2013 in historic downtown Astoria, OR, Pilot House Distilling began crafting “The Spirits of the Coast.” The company felt it was the right time to give some of their award-winning spirit brands a new look to really capture the attention of their consumers as well as the spirit of Astoria. Among the updates is a new label for Painted Lady Gin, Bar Pilot Gin, Bar Pilot Vodkas, and their unique line of canned cocktails.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to watch these brands grow and mature over the years,” says Dave Kroening, Cofounder. “The next step in the rebranding will help set the stage for our continued expansion and growth in broader markets, all while keeping the original personality.”

Though the old-style labels fit the brand and feel of Astoria, there was room to showcase the area’s eccentric pulse and the uniqueness of each product. Each has a strong story to tell and is captured in the colors, graphics, and typeface of the updated labels.

Pilot House Distilling’s rebrand comes alongside extensive expansion plans for the company this year. Distilling operations will move from their Duane St. facility to a former fish-processing plant along the Astoria Riverwalk. The new location will feature top-of-the-line equipment in order to ramp up production of Pilot House favorites as well as a tasting room and a 21-and-over bar where visitors can enjoy hand-crafted cocktails and views of the Columbia River.

