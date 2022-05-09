Philadelphia’s Evil Genius Beer Heads to Ohio and Michigan as Part of National Expansion

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania – After fervent success in the Northeast, the irreverent and nostalgic craft beer brand Evil Genius Beer Co. will expand distribution into Eastern and Central Ohio as well as Michigan’s Lower Peninsula this month, the first step in the company’s nationwide expansion plans.

Evil Genius Beer inked a deal with the OH-based Superior Beverage Group. Superior, a privately-held company with one hundred years of experience, will begin representing the brand in key OH markets this month including the cities of Cleveland and Columbus.

In Michigan, Evil Genius has partnered with a multitude of wholesale partners. Eastown Distributing and O&W Distributing will be representing the brand in the Southeast portion of the state including the Detroit and Ann Arbor metro areas respectively. I.H.S will be adding the brand to its portfolio in Southwestern Michigan including Kalamazoo. The Central Eastern counties will be served by J.P. O’Sullivan and will include the cities of Flint and Saginaw. Alpena Distributing will be the wholesaler in the Northeast between Gladwin and Presque Isle.

Evil Genius Beer Co, founded in 2011, prides itself on their “Very Silly Names for Very Serious Beers” and have quickly become recognized for their witty beer names often citing fan-favorite movie quotes, hilarious memes, and timeless song lyrics.

“Our goal is to provide an entirely new category of beer to the masses. Beer that not only delivers a great taste, but also evokes positive, nostalgic memories that make you feel good”, said Evil Genius Co-Founder Luke Bowen. “We’ve been amazed at the response we’ve had over the past ten years and can’t wait to introduce Evil Genius to new drinkers across the country”.

Bowen said, “We’ve had a lot of people asking for us to come to their state and we’re now at the stage that we can happily oblige them. We’re stoked to get on the shelves and into their hands.”

Evil Genius Co-Founder Trevor Hayward added, “Ohio and Michigan are home to some awesome beer drinking cities that are full of customers who have always wanted to try our beer. Hailing from PA, OH and MI make sense to kick off our westward expansion!”Since their inception Evil Genius has released over thirty uniquely named and flavored brews that have become some of the most sought after beers in the Northeast including: “Stacy’s Mom,” a Citra IPA, “Purple Monkey Dishwasher,” their Chocolate Peanut Butter Porter, and “There’s No Crying In Baseball,” a Hazy Mango IPA. All of which are slated for the brand’s initial rollout to Ohio and Michigan this month. After these first three releases, select markets will also start to get “Adulting,” a Guava infused IPA.

Evil Genius Beer will begin hitting shelves in Ohio’s metropolitan areas and surrounding suburbs this week and will be available in Michigan shortly thereafter over Memorial Day Weekend. In addition to independent bottle shops, Evil Genius will be available in Acme Fresh Market, Buehler’s Fresh Foods, Giant-Eagle, and Discount Drug Mart. The brand plans to expand into more regional hotspots throughout the US in 2022.

ABOUT EVIL GENIUS BEER COMPANY

Evil Genius Beer Company was started in 2011 by best friends Luke Bowen and Trevor Hayward. After 10 years, and a motto of “Very Silly Names for Very Serious Beers”, Evil Genius Beer Company now distributes to 7 states (PA, NJ, MD, DE, CT, MA, and RI) and pumps out a variety of core and seasonal beers to quench their ever thirsty customers.

For More Information:

http://evilgeniusbeer.com