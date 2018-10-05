pFriem Family Brewers Announces 2018 Fall Beer Releases

HOOD RIVER, Ore. – Fall is a time to turn inward, and what better way to do that than with a pFriem in hand around the campfire, dinner table or living room hearth? Your only challenge will be choosing from among all the delicious Fall offerings from pFriem.

To assist in the decision-making process, here are descriptions of three of this season’s highlighted releases: Extra Pale, Dank IPA and Export Lager.

Extra Pale – Fruity scents of melon and pineapple, and the juicy essence of strawberry and gooseberry make pFriem Extra Pale Ale taste great, but it’s the big hoppy aroma and full flavor that makes it ‘Extra.’ Those hops include Citra, Mosaic, Equinox and Chinook. This strong pale ale is bright golden with an amber hue. Extra Pale finishes piney and slightly tangy, making it a great companion to Mexican food, sweet and sour flavors found in Thai and Vietnamese cuisine and white fish such as halibut, rock cod, and dungeness crab. Fruit dishes such as chutney can play off its fruitiness. ABV 6.5%, IBU 45.

Dank IPA – This light copper ale shines with flavors of tropical fruit, hints of blueberry and a fresh hoppy finish. Ample hops include Chinook, Mosaic, Citra, Warrior, Nelson Sauvin and Columbus. Dank aromas of peach, mango, papaya, and blueberry. Bright flavors of lychee fruit, grapefruit, and light candy maltiness. Finishes piney, with a touch of grapefruit rind, fresh and super hoppy! Pairs beautifully with rich and hearty burgers, French fries and complex pizzas, aged cheddar cheese, aged meats, and pickled vegetables as well as Indian cuisine. ABV 7.8%, IBU 70.

Export Lager – pFriem Export Lager is a testament to balance in brewing art. Aromas of lightly toasted bread, wildflowers, and a hint of white grape converge in this cross between a Helles and a Pilsner. Hops include Perle, Saaz and Tettnanger. Each sip balances pleasant malt sweetness with floral hops and a restrained bitterness. You may want to balance your last sip with another pint. Bright golden with dense white foam. Friem Export Lager is excellent with grilled steak, chevre cheese and German sausages – all timeless and perfect pairings…Prost! ABV 5.7%, IBU 20.

Josh Pfriem, pFriem Brewmaster/Co-Founder, said, “As the days grow short and the nights get colder, we celebrate the next beer drinking season with beers that express festive spices, bold hoppiness, robust Lagers, and fireside warmers. We are excited to share beers with you that pair with the turning color of leaves and the first waves of snowfall. Cheers!”

Fall 2018 Bottle Releases

Annual

IPA

Pilsner

Semi-Annual

Belgian Strong Dark

Fall Classic

Extra Pale

Dank IPA

Export Lager

Select Seasonal

Pumpkin Bier (Sep-Oct)

Belgian Christmas Ale (Nov-Dec)

Classic Limited

Double IPA

Scotch Barrel Aged

Imperial Brown

Rum Barrel Aged Porter

Winter Ale

CDA

Tasting Room Exclusive Limited

Bretta

Maple Barrel Aged

Smoked Porter

Sherry Barrel Aged

Blonde Barleywine

Gin Barrel Aged Saison

About pFriem Family Brewers

pFriem Family Brewers (pronounced “freem”) is a Northwest and Belgian inspired 15-barrel brewery and tasting room in Hood River, OR. Founded in 2012 by Josh pFriem, Ken Whiteman and Rudy Kellner, pFriem has experienced incredible growth in its short six years and has earned prestigious awards, including multiple medals in national and international brewing competitions. Best known for artisanal beers influenced by the great brewers of Belgium while staying true to homegrown roots in the Pacific Northwest, pFriem craft brews are unmistakably unique in both flavor and balance. Visit pFriem online at www.pfriembeer.com, or onsite daily at 707 Portway Ave., Suite 101, Hood River, OR 97031.