Perrin Brewing Releases The Hop Up Double IPA

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. – Perrin Brewing has announced the release of Harden The Hop Up Double IPA, a citrus-forward DIPA showcasing hop varietals from New Zealand and Australia. Harden The Hop Up is part of Perrin’s new Side Hustle Series, which highlights experimental and unique beer styles. Harden The Hop Up will be available in 12 oz. 6-pack cans and on draft.

A blend of rare hops elevates Harden The Hop Up to zesty heights of citrus perfection, highlighted with subtle stonefruit characteristics at 8.5 percent ABV. Perrin brewers used juicy, citrusy Galaxy hops in the brew, along with Galaxy’s “little sister,” Ella, which offers a floral nose and slight spice. Complex Enigma hops heighten the flavors and aromas and add notes of pinot gris. Hop varietals from the Oceania geographic region, to which Australia and New Zealand belong, are highly sought after for their fruitiness and high alpha acid ratings.

A new Side Hustle Series beer will be released every other month on draft and 6-pack throughout Michigan.The Side Hustle Series allows Perrin’s brewers to creatively explore new ingredients and techniques, and ultimately provide Michigan craft beer lovers with innovative new flavors.

Harden The Hop Up follows the release of Carrot Cake Cream Ale (5.8 percent ABV) in the Side Hustle Series. Carrot Cake Cream Ale is a slightly sweet and creamy ale blended with real carrots, pineapple, lactose and a wide variety of specialty malts for a rich cake flavor and malty backbone.

Harden the Hop Up launches in the Perrin Pub on Thursday, March 28 and enters the Michigan market starting in April.

About Perrin Brewing Company

Established in 2012, Perrin Brewing Company is a young and rapidly growing craft brewery based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Perrin is committed to crafting high-quality and consistent brews and has garnered a loyal local following and a strong reputation for its unique beers. The brewery has won numerous awards including “The World’s Top New Beer Release of 2015” by RateBeer for its No Rules Vietnamese Porter. Through the 2015 partnership with CANarchy, Perrin has experienced exponential growth among package offerings, out-of-state distribution and an increase to over 25,000 barrels of production.