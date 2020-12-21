Perrin Brewing Company’s Coffee Latte Brown Ale Returns

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Perrin Brewing Company announces the return of Coffee Latte Brown Ale, a seasonal treat crafted with locally-sourced coffee beans. Coffee Latte is now available on draft in 32 oz. Crowler packaging, and in 6-packs and 15-packs of 12 oz. cans To Go from the Perrin Pub. Coffee Latte will be distributed Michigan-wide. The wintery brew can also be found in Perrin’s Winter Warmer Mixed 12-pack.

Perfect for cold-weather sipping, Coffee Latte Brown Ale (5.8% ABV) is perky with coffee, light chocolate notes and roasty aromatics. Milk sugar is added to lend the luxurious creaminess of a latte. Coffee Latte is brewed with Germack Coffee’s I-75 blend, an accessible road trip blend that’s dark-roasted, earthy, full-bodied and smooth.

“A few years ago, people would raise their eyebrows at a coffee-and-beer combo; but I think it’s just a natural collaboration,” said Steven M. Puwalski, Director of Coffee at Germack Coffee Roasting Company. “I obviously love drinking coffee, and after a long day of drinking maybe a little too much coffee, what is better than a thoughtfully crafted beer? If it has some beans I love and is crafted with passion, it’s a win win.”

Founded in 1924 and located at Detroit’s famous Eastern Market, Germack Coffee is a family-owned company that provides quality products and flavors from around the world including spices, nuts, seeds, candies and fresh-roasted coffee.

Coffee lovers and beer fanatics alike are invited to try Coffee Latte Brown Ale this winter. Pick it up at the Pub or find it at a Michigan craft beer seller near you. See the latest Pub hours and operations here.

Established in 2012, Perrin Brewing Company is a young and rapidly growing craft brewery based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Perrin is committed to crafting high-quality and consistent brews and has garnered a loyal local following and a strong reputation for its unique beers. The brewery has won numerous awards including “The World’s Top New Beer Release of 2015” by RateBeer for its No Rules Vietnamese Porter. Through the 2015 partnership with CANarchy, Perrin has experienced exponential growth among package offerings, out-of-state distribution and an increase to over 25,000 barrels of production.