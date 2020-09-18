Perrin Brewing Company Releases Party Box To-Go For Eighth Anniversary

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — September is Perrin Brewing Company’s anniversary month! Perrin has been committed to liquid craftsmanship and neighborly service since their inception in 2012. Their annual anniversary event, Backyard Bash, could not go on as usual this year; but craft beer lovers can still celebrate at home with the Bash Your Own Backyard Party Box To-Go.

Each Bash Your Own Backyard Party Box To-Go includes a 6-pack of limited release Anniversary Amber Ale. This Amber Ale uses five unique specialty malts and German Ariana hops for a complex malt-forward Amber, with notes of gooseberries, black currant and a pleasant hop aroma.

The box also includes custom Perrin merch including two stainless steel cups, two Bash Your Own Backyard koozies, a treat from Nothing Bundt Cake, and promotional offers from local vendors. Since local live music is a beloved tradition at Perrin’s annual anniversary celebration, the Party Box also includes a “Bash Your Own Backyard 2020” playlist featuring the funkiest, grooviest bands who have played past Backyard Bashes.

Party at home and celebrate eight years of liquid craftsmanship at Perrin. Bash Your Own Backyard Party Boxes are available now for preorder here. Boxes cost $28.99 each and will be ready for pick-up from the Perrin Pub starting September 24. Contact Lindsey VanDenBoom at lindsey@perrinbrewing.com with questions. Cheers to eight years!

About Perrin Brewing Company

Established in 2012, Perrin Brewing Company is a young and rapidly growing craft brewery based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Perrin is committed to crafting high-quality and consistent brews and has garnered a loyal local following and a strong reputation for its unique beers. The brewery has won numerous awards including “The World’s Top New Beer Release of 2015” by RateBeer for its No Rules Vietnamese Porter. Through the 2015 partnership with CANarchy, Perrin has experienced exponential growth among package offerings, out-of-state distribution and an increase to over 25,000 barrels of production.