Perrin Brewing Company Releases Lake Time Hard Iced Tea

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Perrin Brewing Company announces the release of Michigan’s first craft hard iced tea, Lake Time Hard Iced Tea. Lake Time will be available at the Perrin Pub on draft starting March 12; followed by the distribution of 12-packs of 12 oz. cans Michigan-wide.

Being on Lake Time means freedom from the clock. No agendas, schedules or deadlines – just the water, sun and sky. Made for enjoying after running, hiking, water skiing or lounging on the beach, Lake Time is only 120 calories and 5% ABV. Any time can be Lake Time with Perrin’s Lake Time Hard Iced Tea.

“Lake Time Tea says it all in the name,” said Connor Klopcic, Logistics Manager for Perrin Brewing. “It’s a beverage to be enjoyed when you’re on Lake Time and enjoying life. It was a fun challenge to craft a beverage utilizing new tea ingredients. Lake Time Tea is a refreshing blend of brewed tea and hints of citrus. The Perrin team is eager to see Lake Time Tea become a staple beverage for good times and sunny days.”

Perrin's Lake Time Hard Iced Tea delivers boatloads of flavor at only 120 calories. Try the refreshing new brew at the Perrin Pub, or find it Michigan-wide where fine craft beers are sold.

About Perrin Brewing Company

Established in 2012, Perrin Brewing Company is a young and rapidly growing craft brewery based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Perrin is committed to crafting high-quality and consistent brews and has garnered a loyal local following and a strong reputation for its unique beers. The brewery has won numerous awards including “The World’s Top New Beer Release of 2015” by RateBeer for its No Rules Vietnamese Porter. Through the 2015 partnership with CANarchy, Perrin has experienced exponential growth among package offerings, out-of-state distribution and an increase to over 25,000 barrels of production.