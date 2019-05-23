Perrin Brewing Company Releases Kveik’n It Real Nordic IPA

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The newest release in Perrin Brewing Company’s Side Hustle Series, Kveik’n It Real Nordic IPA, is hustling onto the scene May 23. The new brew will appear at the Perrin Pub on draft and in 6-packs of 12oz cans, followed by distribution throughout the state of Michigan.

Kveik’n It Real Nordic IPA is a 7% ABV Norwegian Style IPA brewed with Norwegian farmhouse yeast, Honindal Kveik, which produces tropical fruit aromas. Then it’s double dry-hopped with fruit-forward Styrian Wolf and Styrian Dragon hops to impart even more citrus and pineapple hop flavor. A delicate malt backbone of oats and wheat creates a soft mouthfeel to balance the soft and hazy brew.

Perrin will release a new Side Hustle Series beer every other month for statewide distribution. The series allows Perrin’s brewers to creatively explore new ingredients and techniques, and provide Michigan’s craft beer lovers with innovative new flavors.

Kveik’n It Real Nordic IPA follows the release of Harden the Hop Up DIPA in the Side Hustle Series. Harden the Hop Up (8.5% ABV) is a citrus-forward DIPA showcasing hop varietals from New Zealand and Australia.

Grab a Kveik’n It Real Nordic IPA and toast your friends with a hearty “skål!” Stay updated with Side Hustle Series release details on the Facebook page and direct questions to Lindsey VanDenBoom at lindsey@perrinbrewing.com.

