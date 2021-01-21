Perrin Brewing Company Releases Hard Restart IPA

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — When there’s an issue – computer moving slow, television acting up, a whole year going haywire – try turning it off and turning it back on. This piece of advice is brought to you by Hard Restart IPA – Perrin’s first Side Hustle release of 2021. Starting January 21, Hard Restart will be available To Go at the Perrin Pub in 32 oz. Crowlers and 6-packs of 12 oz. cans, followed by Michigan-wide distribution.

Hard Restart (6% ABV) combines old-school lagering methods with new-school hops.

Brewed with Saphir and Nelson Sauvin hops, expect this lager to have a moderate bitterness with notes of citrus and bright grape acidity on the aroma. It’s time for a Hard Restart.

Perrin releases a new Side Hustle Series beer every other month for statewide distribution. The series allows Perrin’s brewers to creatively explore new ingredients and techniques, and provide Michigan’s craft beer lovers with innovative new flavors.

Hard Restart is sure to push your buttons in all the right ways. Starting January 21, stop by the Perrin Pub to pick up a 6-pack or Crowler, or find it at your local Michigan craft beer seller.

About Perrin Brewing Company

Established in 2012, Perrin Brewing Company is a young and rapidly growing craft brewery based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Perrin is committed to crafting high-quality and consistent brews and has garnered a loyal local following and a strong reputation for its unique beers. The brewery has won numerous awards for its renowned No Rules Vietnamese Porter, including a GABF Bronze Medal in 2020 and “The World’s Top New Beer Release of 2015” by RateBeer. With a passion for innovation and commitment to excellence, Perrin continues to grow strong roots in Michigan through distribution, production and the Perrin Pub taproom and restaurant.