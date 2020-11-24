Perrin Brewing Company Releases Call Me Hazy Citrus IPA

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Perrin Brewing Company announces the release of Call Me Hazy – Citrus IPA, the final installment in the Call Me Hazy rotating IPA series for 2020. Call Me Hazy – Citrus IPA is now available at the Perrin Pub on draft in Crowlers To Go and in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans, with Michigan-wide distribution coming soon.

Call Me Hazy – Citrus IPA is zesty with Lemondrop, Citra, fruity Galaxy and complex Mosaic hops. The addition of Lemondrop gives the beer lemony citrus notes. Like a lemon laser-beam, the bright citrus flavor cuts through the beer’s soft, hazy mouthfeel, with just enough tart lemon zest to keep you on your toes.

The 7.5% ABV brew is the third chapter of Perrin’s rotating Call Me Hazy IPA series, which allows Perrin’s brewers to explore the breadth and depth of hop flavor. Call Me Hazy – Citrus follows the release of Call Me Hazy Juicy and Call Me Hazy Tropical.

“We designed the series around the common characteristics of Hazy IPAs,” said Director of Brewing Operations, Connor Klopcic. “We started with Juicy, then moved into the summer season and played off tropical flavors with Tropical IPA, and now we’re ending the year on a bright note with zesty Citrus.”

Call Me Hazy – Citrus IPA is now available for takeout at the Pub and will appear at craft beer retailers across Michigan soon.

About Perrin Brewing Company

Established in 2012, Perrin Brewing Company is a young and rapidly growing craft brewery based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Perrin is committed to crafting high-quality and consistent brews and has garnered a loyal local following and a strong reputation for its unique beers. The brewery has won numerous awards including “The World’s Top New Beer Release of 2015” by RateBeer for its No Rules Vietnamese Porter. Through the 2015 partnership with CANarchy, Perrin has experienced exponential growth among package offerings, out-of-state distribution and an increase to over 25,000 barrels of production.

