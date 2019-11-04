Perrin Brewing Company Releases Barrel-Aged Specialty Pack

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Perrin Brewing Company announces the release of the 2019 Barrel-Aged Specialty Pack. The pack features a 22 oz. bottle of Malted Milk Ball 2019 paired with a 22 oz. bottle of Perrin Reserve 2019. Because these are limited release beers that demand to be sipped with style, a 10 oz. Perrin Reserve glass is included. The Barrel-Aged Specialty Pack will be available at the Perrin Pub and retailers across the state of Michigan starting October 31.

Malted Milk Ball Imperial Porter pays homage to a classic candy. Perrin deconstructed the flavor profile of a malted milk ball to create a malt beverage brewed with lactose and spiced with vanilla and cacao nibs. Malted Milk Ball was aged to 12% ABV confection perfection in Oak Bourbon barrels for 9 months.

Perrin Brewing 2019 Reserve is a triple mashed Russian Imperial Stout aged in Bourbon Barrels. Chocolate Raisin Stout (12.8% ABV) was crafted with honey and caramelized lactose sugar and aged on fruity golden raisins. Rich and flavorful, Perrin Reserve is a celebration in a bottle.

The Perrin Brewing Barrel-Aged Specialty Pack is perfect for cool weather sipping or sharing over a special occasion. Treat yourself to a specialty pack or gift it to the craft beer lover in your life. Find this one-of-a-kind pair of beers starting October 31 at the Perrin Pub and select Michigan craft beer sellers.

About Perrin Brewing Company

Established in 2012, Perrin Brewing Company is a young and rapidly growing craft brewery based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Perrin is committed to crafting high-quality and consistent brews and has garnered a loyal local following and a strong reputation for its unique beers. The brewery has won numerous awards including “The World’s Top New Beer Release of 2015” by RateBeer for its No Rules Vietnamese Porter. Through the 2015 partnership with CANarchy, Perrin has experienced exponential growth among package offerings, out-of-state distribution and an increase to over 25,000 barrels of production.