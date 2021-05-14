Perrin Brewing Company Releases A Night in Perrin-Dise Tiki IPA

Comstock Park, Mich. – Perrin Brewing Company will release a Night in Perrin-Dise Tiki IPA (7% ABV) on May 20. Part of the Side Hustle Series, A Night in Perrin-Dise will be available on draft and in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans at the Pub, with statewide distribution to follow.

This Tiki-inspired IPA is brewed to combine two of the Perrin team’s favorite things – Tiki drinks and IPAs – with flavors of pineapple, orange, lime and spices.

To celebrate the release, the Perrin Pub will offer a special menu item – Tiki Tacos. Wear your finest Hawaiian print shirt and try A Night in Perrin-Dise alongside jerk-seasoned smoked pork tacos with pineapple citrus salsa, lime sour cream and queso fresco on toasted flour tortillas. Available while supplies last.

“Tiki is all about tropical flavors and having fun,” said Senior Marketing Manager Lindsey VanDenBoom. “Add sweet fruitiness to sour citrus with a hint of spice, and you’ve got yourself A Night in Perrin-Dise. The cool thing is that all of these flavors are derived from hops.”

Also coming to the Pub on May 20 are Call Me Hazy Tropical IPA and Albino Alligator. Call Me Hazy Tropical IPA offers fresh, tropical stone fruit aromatics, with hints of coconut, passion fruit, mango and lime. Call Me Hazy Tropical is part of the Call Me Hazy rotating IPA series. Albino Alligator is a nitro white stout so creamy, you’ll do a double take.

About Perrin Brewing Company

Established in 2012, Perrin Brewing Company is a young and rapidly growing craft brewery based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Perrin is committed to crafting high-quality and consistent brews and has garnered a loyal local following and a strong reputation for its unique beers. The brewery has won numerous awards for its renowned No Rules Vietnamese Porter, including a GABF Bronze Medal in 2020 and “The World’s Top New Beer Release of 2015” by RateBeer. With a passion for innovation and commitment to excellence, Perrin continues to grow strong roots in Michigan through distribution, production and the Perrin Pub taproom and restaurant.

For More Information:

https://www.perrinbrewing.com