Pen & Tell Us Rebrands Agency as Big Thirst Marketing, Focuses on the Beverage Industry

AUSTIN, Texas — Hello Big Thirst Marketing. Founded in 2014 Pen & Tell Us, a full-service marketing agency, has announced the business’ rebrand as Big Thirst Marketing. The comprehensive rebrand further sharpens the agency’s focus on providing strategic marketing services to help clients in the beverage industry grow to the next level.

“I started Pen & Tell Us to combine my passion for the beverage industry with my international marketing experience,” says Matt McGinnis, president of Big Thirst Marketing. “What started as a hobby working at a winery, as a wine writer, and pursuing sommelier certifications became a serious avocation, and now my full-time career. Since the beginning, we have hired marketing experts who love to tell the fascinating stories behind the process, the makers, and the creators at breweries, distilleries, and wineries. It is time that our name and our brand reflect our commitment to helping our clients navigate the specific regulations, challenges, and consumer demands of the beverage alcohol industry.”

Big Thirst Marketing has new name and a new look, but the team remains the same as does its passion for helping beverage clients achieve their strategic marketing and communications goals. The Big Thirst Marketing team of creatives, graphic designers, public relations specialists, digital media strategists, and web architects includes individuals who have sommelier certifications and previously held senior-level marketing positions at breweries, cideries, distilleries, wineries, and wine tourism companies giving the agency a unique combination of expertise and industry insider perspectives in the competitive beverage marketplace.

In addition, Slate Mill Wine Collective (formerly 1851 Vineyards) has selected Big Thirst Marketing as its agency of record responsible for public relations, social media and influencer relations, and digital advertising. The expansive winery estate located four miles from downtown Fredericksburg, Texas, features a 40-acre vineyard, a restored historic homestead, custom crush facility, and a tasting room that promotes hospitality, education, experimentation and discovery. Wines made with grapes grown throughout Texas are available in the gracious tasting room.

“Selecting Big Thirst Marketing as our agency partner was an obvious choice,” says Jennifer Beckmann, director of operations, Slate Mill Wine Collective. “Our winery is in the midst of a pivotal transformation. It is essential for us to work with a marketing agency that not only has a comprehensive understanding of the wine industry, but also a strong track record of getting concrete results for winery clients with effective digital media campaigns and unmatched public relations capabilities. We’re confident that Big Thirst Marketing will be effective in helping us reach our business goals.”

About Big Thirst Marketing

Big Thirst Marketing is a full-service agency with unquenchable passion for the beverage industry. The agency is built to help clients grow to the next level. Fostering relationships between food and beverage brands and loyal customers is what we do best. Our team of seasoned public relations, advertising, graphic design, web design, and digital media pros provides a combination of integrated marketing services and passion for the clientele industries we target. This mix of expertise and sincere appreciation for the brands we represent leads to campaigns that achieve business results. Current and previous clients include: Ben Milam and Milam & Greene Whiskey, Celis Brewery, Delysia Chocolatier, Fall Creek Vineyards, Fast Eddie’s Billiards, Little Woodrow’s, Mighty Swell Sparkling Cocktails, Pedernales Brewing Co., Pedernales Cellars, Robert Earl Keen Beer, Ron Yates Winery, Ski Shores Café, Slate Mill Wine Collective, Somms Under Fire, Spicewood Vineyards, Stone House Vineyards, Tequila 512, Texas Wine Journal, Treaty Oak Distilling, Uncle Billy’s Brewery & Smokehouse, and Wedding Oak Winery.