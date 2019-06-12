Pelican Brewing Company Releases Queen of Hearts Saison

PACIFIC CITY, Ore. — All hail the Queen! Pelican Brewing Company this month re-releases its celebrated gin barrel-aged Saison, Queen of Hearts. Her eminence boasts three Gold Medals and was bestowed with Silver Medals earlier this year at the 2019 Best of Craft Beer Awards and 2019 Australian International Beer Awards.

The limited-production Queen of Hearts is available now in 22 oz. bottles and on draft at select locations. Queen will be available for pick-up at Pelican brewpubs in Pacific City, Cannon Beach and Tillamook and specialty bottle shops. Supplies are limited.

The original Saison du Pélican is exceptional on its own but when aged in local gin barrels from master Oregon distillers at Ransom Wine and Spirits, it takes on a whole other dimension of flavor. The fruity and spicy aroma of the farmhouse Belgian yeast, herbaceous Goldings hops, and the well-rounded malt character of Saison du Pélican pairs exquisitely with the huge botanical infusions imparted by Ransom Distillery’s Old Tom gin barrels. It has been said that Ransom distillers only bottle the ‘heart of the hearts’—the best portion of distillate, which is why Pelican dubbed its Saison ‘The Queen of Hearts:’

ABV: 6.5% | IBU: 30 | PLATO: 13º

What makes Queen so majestic is the flavor from barrels used for aging the historic Old Tom Gin. According to spirits website Tales of the Cocktail, “when it comes to crafting a classic spirit that essentially vanished from America’s cocktail scene, interpretation was the key to innovation when distilleries took up Old Tom gin’s flag. If Genever is the heady forefather of modern gin and London Dry is the modern standard bearer, Old Tom is the neglected middle child. Not as malty and heavy-handed as Genever. Not as spicy and arid as London Dry. Often sweeter and rounder than your more modern gins, Old Tom gin offers a great introduction to a somewhat divisive spirit—it’s a sweeter, less-botanical version of most gins found on the market today.”

According to Pelican’s highly-decorated founding brewmaster Darron Welch, Queen is not so much a revival of an old beer style as a completely different type of barrel-aged beer—made possible by the imagination, creativity and skill of the Pelican brewing team. The Ransom Old Tom gin barrels are full of outstanding complex flavors, and the aromas and characters of Pelican Saison create a synthesis of flavor that is truly regal.

“Queen is the perfect summertime addition to the Pelican cast—it’s much lighter than other barrel-aged beers with lower alcohol content, lighter color and an herbal, fruity, botanical flavor profile for a bright, light refreshing summer sipper,” says Welch.

With a nod to the popularity of Pelican’s original barrel-aged masterpiece Mother of All Storms, English-style Barleywine aged in Bourbon Barrels, the brewery continues its vision for creating recipes that combine beer, spirits and barrel flavors. Fellow fanatics of Pelican’s barrel-aged series have more tasty collectables ahead with quarterly releases of exquisite beers like Captain of the Coast, Wee Heavy Ale aged in Dry Fly Wheat Whiskey Barrels, the annual return of ‘Mother’ and of course Father of All Tsunamis, Imperial Stout Ale aged in Rye Whiskey Barrels.

Like all Pelican beers, Queen of Hearts is born at the beach by a team of award-winning craft beer makers known for brewing styles of beer that they themselves love to drink. Cheers!

About Pelican Brewing Company

Pelican Brewing Company was born at the beach in 1996. Here, in front of a rundown old building at the water’s edge, stood three enthusiastic young folks whose thirst for great beer overshadowed their understanding of what it would take to build a brewery. They did it anyway. Thanks to the vision of founding owners Jeff Schons and Mary Jones, Oregon’s only beachfront brewpub became one of the state’s most popular destinations. And now 24 years later, Pelican Brewing Company is an iconic beach brand and one of the most decorated craft breweries in Oregon. Pelican has been honored with more than 450 awards including the prestigious 2015, 2016, 2017 Australian International Beer Awards Champion Medium International Brewery; 2014 World Beer Cup Champion Small Brewery; 2013 Great American Beer Festival Large Brewpub of the Year. Why? Pelican brews are playful, but not frivolous. Brewed with purpose, passion and a deep respect for the craft. Pelican operates brewing and brewpub facilities in Pacific City, Cannon Beach, and its state-of-the-craft brewery in Tillamook, Oregon where it brews 40,000 barrels of award-winning beer annually and distributes to six states. Pelican’s vision, its beer and values were born at the beach where the team wakes up each day in a place that reminds them that amazing is possible. Cheers, Fellow Fanatics!