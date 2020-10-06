Pelican Brewing Company Releases Midnight Malt Cocoa Porter

PACIFIC CITY, Ore.— Pelican Brewing Company creates a new dark twist on a classic beer style with their seasonal cocoa porter, Midnight Malt. Brewed with Meridian Cacao Company nibs, sourced directly from cacao farmers in Tanzania, this balanced chocolate porter delivers full and luxurious flavors of dark chocolate with a roasted aroma and a rounded malt finish. Adding to Pelican’s wide range of beer styles for every craft beer drinker, this smooth cocoa porter is now available in 12 oz. cans, six-packs, and on draft at Pelican brewpubs and other participating watering holes.

“Porters are one of the oldest styles of beer, so we wanted to put our unique take on this style and create a smooth and well-balanced chocolate porter for fall,” says Coren Tradd, R&D Brewer at Pelican Brewing Company. “This beer is perfect for enjoying around a beach bonfire or your fireplace on a crisp fall night as the beer envelops you in cocoa nibs and soft caramel notes, but it’s not heavy or sweet, so you can continue to enjoy well into the night.”

ABV: 6% | IBU: 30 | PLATO: 14º

Like all Pelican beers, Midnight Malt is born at the beach by a team of award-winning craft beer makers known for brewing beer styles that they love to drink. Cheers!

Pelican Brewing Company was born at the beach in 1996. Here, in front of a rundown old building at the water’s edge, stood three enthusiastic young folks whose thirst for great beer overshadowed their understanding of what it would take to build a brewery. They did it anyway. Thanks to the vision of founding owners Jeff Schons, Mary Jones and brewmaster Darron Welch, Oregon’s only beachfront brewpub became one of the state’s most popular destinations. And now 24 years later, Pelican Brewing Company is an iconic beach brand and one of the most decorated craft breweries in Oregon. Pelican has been honored with more than 450 awards including the prestigious 2015, 2016, 2017 Australian International Beer Awards Champion Medium International Brewery; 2014 World Beer Cup Champion Small Brewery; 2013 Great American Beer Festival Large Brewpub of the Year. Why? Pelican brews are playful, but not frivolous. Brewed with purpose, passion and a deep respect for the craft. Pelican operates brewing and brewpub facilities in Pacific City, Cannon Beach, and its state-of-the-craft brewery in Tillamook, Oregon where it brews 40,000 barrels of award-winning beer annually and distributes to six states. Pelican’s vision, its beer and values were born at the beach where the team wakes up each day in a place that reminds them that amazing is possible. Cheers, Fellow Fanatics!

