Pelican Brewing Company Releases Father of All Tsunamis Imperial Stout

PACIFIC CITY, Ore. — A Father of All Tsunamis shakes the Oregon Coast this month as Pelican Brewing Company conceives the next batch of its award-winning Imperial Stout aged in rye whiskey barrels. The six-time medalist, which was just introduced to the Pelican lineup three years ago, took home two Silver medals in 2019 at the Australian International Beer Awards as well as the International Beer Cup, and in 2018 Father won Gold at the Australian International Beer Awards, and Silvers at both the Brussels Beer Challenge and Oregon Beer Awards. Father was also awarded a Silver medal in 2017 at the Australian International Beer Awards.

Father of All Tsunamis, which is a key player in Pelican’s popular barrel-aged series, originates from the Pelican’s legendary Tsunami Export Stout. One-upping this mighty beer is no easy task. To create a beer with even more stout character, Pelican reimagined the fabled Tsunami and created a new Imperial version. Full of rich roasty flavors reminiscent of dark chocolate and espresso, Father of All Tsunamis takes things one step further by aging in Rye whiskey barrels. With layers of spiciness, vanilla and caramel coming from these barrels, Father of All Tsunamis emerges with a richness and balance beyond imagination.

ABV: 11.2%

IBU: 55

PLATO: 24º

Fellow fanatics quake with anticipation

The limited-production Father of All Tsunamis, which will be available this month in 22 oz. bottles and on draft at select locations, will be available for pick-up at all Pelican brewpubs—Cannon Beach, Tillamook, Pacific City—the weekend of February 7, 2020.

“The 2020 vintage of Father of All Tsunamis is exceptionally rich with cocoa-like dark chocolate flavors,” says Darron Welch, founding brewmaster of Pelican Brewing Company. “This year’s Father has a dryness on the finish to balance out the full-bodied richness of malt flavor and the subtle vanilla-like barrel character. A light spiciness hints at the robust rye whiskey that these barrels once held. With the dark, stormy weather we get this time of year, it is a fantastic winter warmer to enjoy by the fireside.”

Welch continues to be one of the most decorated brewers in the Pacific Northwest, earning well over 450 medals including several Gold Medals this year alone at the World Beer Cup, Australian International Beer Awards and North American Beer Awards.

With a nod to the popularity of Pelican’s original barrel-aged masterpiece Mother of All Storms, English-style Barleywine aged in Bourbon Barrels, the brewery continues its vision for creating recipes that combine beer, spirits and barrel flavors. Fellow fanatics of Pelican’s barrel-aged series have another year of tasty treats ahead with quarterly releases of exquisite beers like Captain of the Coast, Wee Heavy Ale aged in Dry Fly Wheat Whiskey Barrels, and of course the annual return of ‘Mother.’

Like all Pelican beers, these medal winners are born at the beach by a team of award-winning craft beer makers known for brewing styles of beer that they themselves love to drink. Cheers!

