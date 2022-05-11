Pelican Brewing Company Releases Coastal Collaboration Volume II Created with Beachcrest Brewing

PACIFIC CITY, Oregon – Pelican Brewing Company’s 2022 Coastal Collaboration series continues with the release of Volume II, a Triple Cold IPA created in collaboration with their coastal neighbor, Beachcrest Brewing of Gleneden Beach, Ore. Beer lovers can feel good about drinking this crisp and refreshing triple hopped IPA as 100% of the proceeds from this beer benefit the Siletz Bay Music Festival. A non-profit organization specializing in bringing multi-genre world-class music to the Central Oregon Coast to uplift and educate all people seeking extraordinary musical experiences.

The second Coastal Collaboration beer came to life through the close friendship of two Oregon Coast locals and brewers who live on the same street. Pelican R&D Brewer Scott Mohr and Beachcrest Brewer and Co-Owner Matt White met over three years ago and have been collaborating on beer ever since.

“Scott is genuinely a great friend and amazing brewer,” says Matt White, Co-Owner of Beachcrest Brewing. “When Scott asked me to do this collaboration, I was floored. It was a new experience to step into his world at the Pelican Brewery and learn about their standards and processes for creating their beers. It was special to brew together at Pelican.”

For this beer, Scott and Matt set out to create their version of the popular hybrid ale, the Cold IPA. Using three different hop varieties – Nelson Sauvin, Idaho Gem, and Huell Melon- they created a robust but drinkable Triple Cold IPA inspired by white wine that engulfs your palate with notes of white grape and honeydew melon and finishes fast and crisp.

ABV: 10%| IBU: 60 | PLATO: 23º

With Pelican’s commitment to creating positive change in their coastal communities, 100% of the proceeds from each beer sold will benefit a coastal organization that is equity-focused, chosen by the collaborating brewery.

“We chose to support the Siletz Bay Music Festival because it provides the youth of Lincoln City opportunities to play, learn, and perform music,” says Matt. “Music is important for kids as it exposes them to other cultures and broadens their experiences beyond their local community.”

This brilliant straw-colored beer with assertive bitterness and balanced finish is now available in 500 mL bottles at your local bottle shop, on draft at Pelican brewpubs and Beachcrest Brewing, and through Pelican’s 2022 beer subscription service called the Beer Box.

About Pelican Brewing Company

Pelican Brewing Company was born at the beach in 1996. Here, in front of a rundown old building at the water’s edge, stood three enthusiastic young folks whose thirst for great beer overshadowed their understanding of what it would take to build a brewery. They did it anyway. Thanks to the vision of founding owners Jeff Schons, Mary Jones and brewmaster Darron Welch, Oregon’s only beachfront brewpub became one of the state’s most popular destinations. And now 26 years later, Pelican Brewing Company is an iconic beach brand and one of the most decorated craft breweries in Oregon. Pelican has been honored with more than 450 awards, including the prestigious 2015, 2016, 2017 Australian International Beer Awards Champion Medium International Brewery; 2014 World Beer Cup Champion Small Brewery; 2013 Great American Beer Festival Large Brewpub of the Year. Why? Pelican brews are playful, but not frivolous. Brewed with purpose, passion and a deep respect for the craft. Pelican operates brewing and brewpub facilities in Pacific City, Cannon Beach, and its state-of-the-craft brewery in Tillamook, Oregon where it brews 40,000 barrels of award-winning beer annually and distributes to six states. Pelican’s vision, its beer and values were born at the beach, where the team wakes up each day in a place that reminds them that amazing is possible. Cheers, Fellow Fanatics!

For More Information:

https://pelicanbrewing.com/collab/coastal-collaboration-volume-ii/