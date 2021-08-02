Pelican Brewing Company Releases Bird-Day Vol. III in Collaboration with Jason Schoneman

Pacific City, Oregon – Pelican Brewing Company continues its 25th birthday celebration with the debut of an innovative new beer style for Bird-Day Volume III. From the creative minds of Pelican brewmaster Darron Welch and Pelican alum Jason Schoneman of Steel Toe Brewing Pelican introduces Hopwine Ale. This triple dry-hopped sparkling ale delivers the ABV strength of wine with aromas of berries and pear coupled with vibrant, intense hop characters from three different hop varieties.

“From the moment he came to work at Pelican, Jason had an insatiable desire to learn everything he could about brewing” said Welch. “That passion for everything that is great about brewing is what has transformed a pipe dream into the reality of Steel Toe Brewing today. Jason and his team make fabulous beer and I’m so proud to count him as one of our alums!”

Like many of Pelican’s alumni, for Jason, Pelican was the beginning of his brewing career, where he learned the simple but essential steps to brewing great beer. “After graduating from the World Brewing Academy in 2005, I lived in Omaha, Nebraska, and came across a role at Pelican Brewing in a tiny coastal town in Oregon. I flew out, fell in love with the coast and the brewery, and moved out to Pacific City for the next four years,” says Jason Schoneman. “Pelican is where my career started where I learned how to create beer the right way and learn from a small, dedicated, and innovative team of brewers.”

ABV: 10% | IBU: 45 | PLA

The primary idea behind Bird-Day Volume III was to create an entirely new style of beer that married the strength of a Barleywine with fruity hop character, a low bitterness level and a crisp finish for maximum drinkability. Like a dry white wine, Hopwine is lighter in body and focuses on a refreshing character in spite of the substantial alcohol level. Darron and Jason accomplished this feat by designing a triple dry hop process that introduces the three different hop varieties into the fermenter at three different intervals, creating a flavorful, aromatic beer without the driving bitterness. Bird Day Volume III is perfect to savor while watching the fleeting moments of a glowing sunset on the coastal horizon.

Bird-Day Volume III is now available in 500 mL bottles at your local bottle shop, on draft at Pelican brewpubs, and through Pelican’s beer subscription service called the Bird-Day Box.

About Pelican Brewing Company

Pelican Brewing Company was born at the beach in 1996. Here, in front of a rundown old building at the water’s edge, stood three enthusiastic young folks whose thirst for great beer overshadowed their understanding of what it would take to build a brewery. They did it anyway. Thanks to the vision of founding owners Jeff Schons, Mary Jones and brewmaster Darron Welch, Oregon’s only beachfront brewpub became one of the state’s most popular destinations. And now, 25 years later, Pelican Brewing Company is an iconic beach brand and one of the most decorated craft breweries in Oregon. Pelican has been honored with more than 450 awards, including the prestigious 2015, 2016, 2017 Australian International Beer Awards Champion Medium International Brewery; 2014 World Beer Cup Champion Small Brewery; 2013 Great American Beer Festival Large Brewpub of the Year. Why? Pelican brews are playful, but not frivolous. Brewed with purpose, passion and a deep respect for the craft. Pelican operates brewing and brewpub facilities in Pacific City, Cannon Beach, and its state-of-the-craft brewery in Tillamook, Oregon where it brews 40,000 barrels of award-winning beer annually and distributes to six states. Pelican’s vision, its beer and values were born at the beach, where the team wakes up each day in a place that reminds them that amazing is possible. Cheers, Fellow Fanatics!

For More Information:

https://pelicanbrewing.com/bird-day/bird-day-volume-iii/