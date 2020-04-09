Pelican Brewing Company Introduces Raspberried at Sea Vol. II

PACIFIC CITY, Ore. — Pelican Brewing Company this week releases Raspberried at Sea Volume II—a virtual fresh spring day in a bottle—as the next in its 2020 series of seasonal beers. Pelican used hundreds of pounds of fresh raspberries to create this bright, refreshing brew with a tart raspberry character, layers of fruity complexity and a pleasing pink hue. Brighten up your social distancing routine with a super refreshing taste of spring—available now in 12 oz. 6-packs.

Raspberried was originally an experimental beer in the 2018 Lone Pelican Small Batch Series with a popularity that demanded a revisit—this round was crafted for a refreshment with less alcohol and a little lighter, more drinkable fresh fruit character perfect for virtual happy hours with friends or family board games.

Some of the most delicious and plentiful berries from the Pacific Northwest are red raspberries. Imagining the perfect beer to highlight this glorious fruit led to a lighter touch with malt and hops, letting the raspberries shine through. Raspberried at Sea Volume II is even more drinkable then it’s predecessor and starts with a base beer of clean malty simplicity, then layers on color and flavor with immense amounts of raspberries and carefully selected ale yeast. With a light pink-hued color, and an aroma and flavor that layers bright raspberry flavor with light malt flavor, this beer brings to mind a sparkling rosé perfect for the season.

ABV: 6% | IBU: 25 | PLATO: 13.5º

“Raspberried at Sea Volume II is an evolution from its delicious predecessor in the Lone Pelican experimental series,” says Darron Welch, founding brewmaster, Pelican Brewing Company. “Volume II takes a little lighter approach to the beer, highlighting the balance of raspberry character with drinkability that makes it perfect for those bright, brisk spring afternoons. This fruit beer packs the flavor punch and refreshing dryness we wanted to capture for our next seasonal. Enjoy!”

Founding brewmaster of Pelican Darron Welch continues to be one of the most decorated brewers in the Pacific Northwest, earning well over 450 medals including several Gold last year alone at the World Beer Cup, Australian International Beer Awards and North American Beer Awards.

Pelican Brewing continues to operate their production brewery under guidelines set forth by the CDC for food manufacturing facilities. You can find award-winning Pelican Beer at your nearest neighborhood market or grocery store here: https://pelicanbrewing.com/beer-finder/

Raspberried at Sea is born at the beach by a team of award-winning craft beer makers known for brewing styles of beer that they themselves love to drink. Cheers!

About Pelican Brewing Company

Pelican Brewing Company was born at the beach in 1996. Here, in front of a rundown old building at the water’s edge, stood three enthusiastic young folks whose thirst for great beer overshadowed their understanding of what it would take to build a brewery. They did it anyway. Thanks to the vision of founding owners Jeff Schons, Mary Jones and brewmaster Darron Welch, Oregon’s only beachfront brewpub became one of the state’s most popular destinations. And now 24 years later, Pelican Brewing Company is an iconic beach brand and one of the most decorated craft breweries in Oregon. Pelican has been honored with more than 450 awards including the prestigious 2015, 2016, 2017 Australian International Beer Awards Champion Medium International Brewery; 2014 World Beer Cup Champion Small Brewery; 2013 Great American Beer Festival Large Brewpub of the Year. Why? Pelican brews are playful, but not frivolous. Brewed with purpose, passion and a deep respect for the craft. Pelican operates brewing and brewpub facilities in Pacific City, Cannon Beach, and its state-of-the-craft brewery in Tillamook, Oregon where it brews 40,000 barrels of award-winning beer annually and distributes to six states. Pelican’s vision, its beer and values were born at the beach where the team wakes up each day in a place that reminds them that amazing is possible. Cheers, Fellow Fanatics! For more information, visit Pelican Brewing Company.

For More Information: pelicanbrewing.com