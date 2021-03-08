Peak Organic Adds To Highball Line With Sparkling Teas and Lemonades

Portland, Maine — Peak Organic Brewing Company has introduced two new additions to their Highball brand extension, Highball: Sparkling Hard Teas & Lemonades.

Both items will be available in variety 12 packs across their distribution networks. Tea flavors include, Lemon, Mango, White Peach, and Half & Half.

Lemonade flavors include: Lemonade, Blueberry, Strawberry, and Half & Half. Both the teas and lemonades come in at 95 calories with zero grams of sugar.

As with all Peak products, they are USDA certified organic and non-GMO. They are the first of their kind and we can’t wait to share them with all of you!

