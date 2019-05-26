Peabody Heights Brewery Celebrates Mr. Trash Wheel with New Collaboration Brew

BALTIMORE – The Waterfront Partnership’s Healthy Harbor Initiative debuted a new beer collaboration with Peabody Heights Brewery in celebration of Mr. Trash Wheel’s fifth year of eating trash from Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

“The Mr. Trash Wheel family has a lot to celebrate,” said Adam Lindquist, director of the Healthy Harbor initiative. “With five years of churning under his belt, Mr. Trash Wheel has amassed an incredibly dedicated fan base, which has helped to spread Healthy Harbor’s mission and bring Baltimore’s trash issue into the public eye,” added Lindquist.

Trash wheel fans in attendance at his birthday party on May 11, 2019, were the first to taste Mr. Trash Wheel’s Solar Power Sour, the third beer release from Peabody Heights in collaboration with Healthy Harbor. Other beer collaborations include Mr. Trash Wheel’s Lost Python Ale in 2017 and Professor Trash Wheel Blinded Me Wit Science in 2018. A portion of proceeds from every beer sold is donated to the Healthy Harbor Initiative.

“We’re really thankful for the opportunity to work with Waterfront Partnership. It’s been an amazing experience to brew beer in Baltimore and have the chance to make a difference in our water quality,” said Edward O’Keefe, director of marketing at Peabody Heights Brewery.

Mr. Trash Wheel’s Solar Power Sour is a gose brewed with salt, coriander, lemon peel, and sweet orange peel. It has an ABV of 5%. “It’s tart but not overwhelming, perfect for a hot summer day,” added O’Keefe.

Mr. Trash Wheel’s Solar Power Sour is available for purchase by the six-pack and by the case (24 cans) as well as by the pint in the brewery’s taproom and local liquor stores.

“Mr. Trash Wheel recently ate one of his own cans, and let’s just say, he wasn’t thrilled about it. Healthy Harbor encourages everyone to drink responsibly and that includes recycling, too,” said Lindquist.

Mr. Trash Wheel debuted in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor in May 2014. Since then, the solar-powered trash interceptor, along with his friends Professor Trash Wheel and Captain Trash Wheel, has reached many milestones, including having collected over 1,000,000 foam containers and over 1,119 tons of trash and debris. It has amassed a global presence with over 50,000 followers on social media and has been featured in national outlets like Mashable, National Geographic, and Huffington Post as an innovative and sustainable solution keeping trash out of the world’s oceans.

In December 2016, Mr. Trash Wheel was joined by Professor Trash Wheel located at the outfall of Harris Creek in Baltimore’s Canton neighborhood and in June 2018, Captain Trash Wheel joined the family, located at Masonville Cove in South Baltimore. Cities across the world have been inspired by the Clearwater Mills invention, sparking conversation and action around adding to the Mr. Trash Wheel family.

The Healthy Harbor Initiative provides a roadmap for cleaning up Baltimore’s Harbor and the waterways leading to the Harbor. A clean Harbor and clean streams will provide opportunities for residents and area families to enjoy clean water in their neighborhoods. Greener and cleaner neighborhoods will make Baltimore City and Baltimore County more livable for all our citizens. For more information, visit www.healthyharbor.org.

Waterfront Partnership is the proud steward of Baltimore’s crown jewel, its Inner Harbor and Waterfront. We’re lean, nimble and effective; the only organization that wakes up every day, rolls its sleeves up and gets to work on new ways we can make Baltimore’s Waterfront even more active, attractive and appealing. We’re the hosts who greet visitors, the creators of programs and promotions and managers of our beautiful parks. We encourage investment in Baltimore’s most celebrated asset so it can continue to grow, to serves as a place of pride and the place where Baltimoreans come together to recreate and to celebrate. For more information, visit www.waterfrontpartnership.org.

Peabody Heights was the first brewery to be opened within Baltimore City limits in over 35 years. The brewery takes its name from the original neighborhood name, which has since been changed to Charles Village. The brewery produced its first batch of beer in December 2012 and is now brewing more than 2,000 barrels each month. It is owned and operated by Baltimore-native entrepreneurs and investors. For more information, visit www.peabodyheightsbrewery.com.