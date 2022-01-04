Paulaner USA to End Importer Relationship with Van Diest Beer Company

WHITE PLAINS, New York – Paulaner USA, one of the industry’s leading importers of premium malt beverage products, is announcing that its relationship with Van Diest Beer Company, owners of Fruli Strawberry Beer from Belgium is ending.

In making the announcement, Steve Hauser, President and CEO of Paulaner USA said, “We have been proud to represent this unique product from one of the world’s most respected brewing nations. Our efforts here in the US have resulted in a full nationwide distributor network, multiple retail chain authorizations and strong consumer awareness that will help propel the brand as it continues its US development.”

The effective date of the transition is February 1, 2022, with an announcement of a new importer relationship to be made by Chris Williams President of Van Diest shortly.

“We wish to thank Paulaner USA for all of their fine efforts with the brand over the years and are excited to move forward and build on the foundation they established,” Mr. Williams said in commenting on the upcoming transition.

About Paulaner USA

Paulaner USA is headquartered in White Plains, New York, and imports Paulaner, Hacker-Pschorr, Tsingtao, and Fuller’s.

About Paulaner

The Paulaner Brewery is one of the largest breweries in Munich, Bavaria in Germany and is part of the Paulaner Brewery Group. The Paulaner Brewery Group unites the brands Paulaner, Hacker-Pschorr, Auer Bräu, Hopf and Thurn and Taxis. Since 1634, Paulaner has represented the finest brewing tradition for top quality crafted beer specialties in Germany and world-wide. Founded (and still being brewed) in Munich, Paulaner and Hacker-Pschorr are two of the six brands allowed to be served at the world-famous Oktoberfest.