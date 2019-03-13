Paulaner Hefe-Weizen and Original Munich Lager Now Available in 16.9 oz. Cans

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. – Paulaner USA, the U.S. importer of the legendary Paulaner Brewery portfolio and other premium beverage alcohol brands, has announced that Germany’s number one Hefe-Weizen and Original Munich Lager will now be available in the U.S. in 16.9 oz. cans. This innovation taps into the growing consumer demand for packages that meet their unique and constantly evolving occasion expectations. The new cans hit the market spring 2019 just in time for the biergarten and summer seasons, and feature a fresh new look that embodies the brands 400 year-plus Bavarian heritage.

“We are thrilled to launch our products in cans as we continue to find ways to satisfy the needs of our consumers and allow them to enjoy our product without comprising flavor,” said Steve Hauser, president/CEO of Paulaner USA. “What’s more, with the product now available in cans is current and prospective Paulaner fans can now drink a real Bavarian brew in places that may restrict glass bottles. This includes venues like concerts, golf courses, beaches or even biergartens, to name a few,” he added.

The new lightweight, easy to carry cans are BPA free, unbreakable and designed to protect the flavor of the beer. The cans also protect the beer from the negative effects of UV light and oxygen, preserving the authentic taste in the outdoors. As both products strictly adhere to Germany’s Beer Purity Law, also known as the Reinheitsgebot, cans protect the standards by which all other beers are judged. The Reinheitsgebot delivers the purity and quality of beer by allowing only four ingredients in the brewing process: hops, malt, yeast and water. As a result, consumers know they are getting the highest quality beer, free of adjuncts, artificial coloring, flavoring and added chemicals.

“Hauser adds that quality and taste are equally important, and we continue to deliver to the customer an authentic German beer using the finest ingredients that strictly follow the Reinheitsgebot. “The combination of our outstanding beer in a high quality can provides the best of both worlds to consumers. The cans perfectly reflect our traditional heritage to appeal to both long-time Paulaner fans as well as a whole new generation,” Hauser continued. “They also are environmentally friendly and easier to recycle than glass, a consideration that is more important today than ever.

The Paulaner Hefe-Weizen is the number one selling wheat beer in Germany, and a favorite around the world. This traditional unfiltered Hefe-Weizen is naturally cloudy and silky gold under a really strong head of foam. At first mouthful, some will detect a hint of banana aroma. Fine palates perceive trace of mango and pineapple and the balance between sweet and bitter. Overall, beer connoisseurs appreciate the incomparable flavor of Paulaner Hefe-Weizen for its perfectly balanced mix of aromas and refreshing taste. It is a superb biergarten or outdoor drinking bier.

The Original Munich Lager is a true classic with its clear and bright gold sparkling hue, crowned by a pure white head. A beer which always goes down smoothly: mild, elegant malts, with a hint of sweetness and a soft hint of hops in the back note. This Munich beer is ideal to accompany spare ribs and spicy dishes.

Adhering to the Reinheitsgebot requires a true mastery of the brewing process and Paulaner offers a wide array of beer styles, all created using a handful of select, high quality ingredients. The brewmasters at the legendary brewery use craftsmanship and brewing methods passed down by generations of brewmasters before them, and perfected over hundreds of years. This allows them to create bold and unique flavors that appeal to all types of tastes palettes, while still adhering to the same laws and principles their predecessors have followed for centuries.

“This is the first in a series of innovations and exciting events to come from Paulaner this year,” Hauser concluded. “We continue to be focused on offering our customers the very finest and highest quality beer and an outstanding experience.”

About Paulaner USA

Paulaner USA is headquartered in White Plains New York, and imports Paulaner, Hacker-Pschorr, Fürstenberg, Fuller’s, O’Hara’s and Früli. More information can be found at http://paulanerhpusa.com.

About Paulaner

The Paulaner Brewery is one of the largest breweries in Munich, Bavaria in Germany and is part of the Paulaner Brewery Group. The Paulaner Brewery Group unites the brands Paulaner, Hacker-Pschorr, Auer Bräu, Hopf and Thurn and Taxis. Since 1634, Paulaner has represented the finest brewing tradition for top quality crafted beer specialties in Germany and world-wide. Founded (and still being brewed) in Munich, Paulaner and Hacker-Pschorr are two of the six brands allowed to be served at the world-famous Oktoberfest.