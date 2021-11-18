Party Can Launches Cosmicpolitan and Gold Rush Old Fashioned

CHICAGO, Illinois – Party Can has just released two new editions right in time for the holidays! Party Can, the world’s first large craft canned cocktail line, is the ultimate entertaining hack when the holiday season starts to get too hectic….offering 12 delicious craft cocktails in every can by renowned mixologist Scott Baird (from Trick Dog bar in SF, a staple on world’s best bar lists).

When talking to your friends, checking the turkey or other holiday needs call instead of whipping up cocktails en masse in the kitchen, Party Can happily turns you into an instant mixologist for gatherings, with premium quality pre-mixes that only require you to chill, shake, and pour out.

Share the craft cocktail love this holiday season and try/gift Party Can’s Cosmicpolitan (a passionfruit take on the Cosmo, fitting for SATC’s return this December), Gold Rush Old Fashioned (which can double as a hot toddy warmed up stoveside!) or Triple Spice Margarita flavors. Or, try all three with the variety pack!

For More Information:

https://drinkpartycan.com/splash