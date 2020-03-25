Partake Brewing Launches Non-Alcoholic Red Ale in the U.S.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, Canada — Partake Brewing, maker of award-winning, craft non-alcoholic beer, announced the launch of its new Red Ale. This is the first time ever a non-alcoholic Red Ale has been available in the United States. As a leader in the non-alcohol space, Partake Brewing is excited to share this new addition to their product line, and offer NA drinkers in the United States this innovative and delicious Red Ale.

Partake Brewing’s Red Ale is crafted with a complex mix of malts to create its distinctive amber-hue and notes of caramel, cherry blossom, and roasted almonds. This expertly balanced brew will be a good option for lovers of classic English and Irish ales. With only 25 calories and 3g carbohydrates per can, Partake’s Red Ale is on trend with the sober curious movement and is perfect for keto or low carb consumers.

“It is exciting to see our product line grow with great tasting, non-alcoholic options for sober curious, or non-alcohol consuming people,” said Partake Brewing’s founder and CEO, Ted Fleming. “I gave up drinking alcohol after being diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease, but I wasn’t ready to give up craft beer. It’s amazing to be able to create non-alcoholic craft beers with the same great taste and variety I’ve always been passionate about. This is a great option for people who are looking to enjoy something with low calories, no alcohol, and that is keto-friendly, and still tastes great.”

Partake Brewing is dedicated to craft, non-alcoholic beer and it has won numerous awards including the World Beer Award for Best Non-Alcoholic Beer. Other styles available from Partake Brewing include IPA, Pale Ale, Blonde Ale and Stout.

About Partake Brewing

Partake Brewing makes award-winning craft non-alcoholic beer across four popular styles – IPA, Pale Ale, Blonde Ale, and Stout. Partake products have won multiple World Beer Awards and have ultra-low calorie counts as low as 10 calories per 355ml/12oz. can. Brewed in Canada you can find Partake products at retailers across Canada and in 20 US States. Find Partake near you at drinkpartake.com/

For More Information: drinkpartake.com/