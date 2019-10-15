Parent Company of Catawba and Palmetto Brewing Companies to Introduce Twisp Southern Hard Seltzers

MORGANTON, N.C.– Twisp, an all-natural line of southern hard seltzers inspired by popular cocktails, is entering the market on Oct. 19. Four markets in the Carolinas will get a first taste of its launch flavors: The Mule, The Paloma and The Spritzer. Manufactured by the parent company of N.C. brewery, Catawba Brewing Co. and S.C. brewery, Palmetto Brewing Co., Twisp is an entirely new brand.

“With all-natural, elevated flavors blended to mirror some of the South’s favorite cocktails, Twisp will provide today’s consumers with what so many of them, especially the healthy, active, outdoor-loving consumers, are craving,” remarks Billy Pyatt, CEO, Catawba Valley Brewing Co. “We monitor our consumers closely and evolve our offerings to meet their ever-changing preferences. That’s exactly why our family got into the business 20 years ago – to make people happy. So, with our entry into the seltzer market, we can quench consumers’ thirst with craft beer, craft seltzer, or both!”

Twisp was carefully curated and tested in Catawba Brewing’s local markets following the same rigorous testing and development process as the brewery’s most successful beer releases. The line’s cocktail-inspired flavors were developed with the guidance of Spencer Schultz, a popular Asheville area mixologist and owner of two beverage-related small businesses. From there, the flavor profiles were fine-tuned in Catawba’s Asheville and Charlotte breweries 15 gallons at a time. Everything from the name to the design of the can to the flavor profiles were evaluated by members of Catawba’s loyalty “Passport” program.

Available in sleek, 12 oz. cans, Twisp is crystal clear, low-calorie, gluten-free, low-carb and low-sugar. A description of each of the launch flavors follows:

The Mule – The alluring spice of ginger balanced with just a twist of lime. The only thing missing is your favorite copper mug.

The Paloma – Dry grapefruit paired with the subtle sweetness of lime. It can’t take you to the beach, but it can bring a little bit of the beach to you.

The Spritzer – Sweet red raspberry with just a hint of floral hibiscus. This crisp take on a spritzer is just plain refreshing.

Through 2019, Twisp will be available in all five of Catawba and Palmetto tasting rooms, with an expected entry into major retailers in the South at the beginning of 2020. At the same time, the Palmetto facility will become Twisp’s primary manufacturing facility.

Launch Party Details

There will be Twisp launch parties in Asheville (South Slope), Charleston, Charlotte and Morganton where not only will guests be able to taste a first sip of Twisp, but also enjoy a variety of activities. All details will be available on the breweries’ social media channels.

For more information, visit TwispSeltzer.com I Facebook, Instagram & Twitter: @twispseltzer

