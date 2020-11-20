Pantera and Texas Ale Project Announce Beer Collaboration

LOS ANGELES — Born and Brewed in Dallas – Dallas craft brewery, Texas Ale Project, proudly announces a new beer collaboration with legendary Texas music icons, Pantera. Pantera Golden Ale, 5.4% ABV, the first beer to bear the Pantera name, will be available March 2021. “We love creating fine ales and enjoy all kinds of music. We’re very excited to unite these two passions together under our roof, this time in partnership with the almighty Pantera. I couldn’t be more pumped about this project,” says Brent Thompson, Founder and Brewmaster of Texas Ale Project.

Pantera started their incredible and sometimes over the top metal journey just outside of Dallas, delivering their jaw dropping, intense new sound that changed the path of metal. Pantera brought a ‘new level’ of excitement and inspiration to the metal genre. Their party reputation was a side of the band they were proud of. They were known to throw back a few beers. Reflective of the times during the band’s glory days in the 90’s and the lighter broad and approachable beers the band members would typically drink, the recipe for this collab screamed “golden ale”.

Texas Ale Project, the family and Veteran owned brewery, opened in Dallas in 2014, is known for their passion and ability to handcraft some of the best beers in Texas. Fire Ant Funeral Amber Ale, 50 FT Jackrabbit IPA, and 100 Million Angels Singing Double IPA are all gold medal winning brews. This year, the brewery also launched a line of new craft hard seltzers under the brand TAPWTR.

Pantera Golden Ale will be crushable with a clean finish and brewed with Cascade and Citra hops. The scheduled release is March 1st, 2021 (from Dallas) and will be available at fine retailers across Texas as well as through Tavour craft beer delivery for direct-to-consumer shipping in the United States. More information on release events and product availability will be published in January 2021.

About Pantera

Pantera is regarded as one of the greatest metal bands of all time. The uncompromising quartet of singer Philip Anselmo, guitarist Dimebag Darell, his brother, drummer Vinnie Paul and bassist Rex Brown quickly rose to massive global success in the 1990s with multiple gold and platinum albums, sold out tours, ferocious live performances, and four Grammy® nominations. To this day, many of their metal masterpieces remain the cornerstones of heavy music, including Cowboys from Hell, Vulgar Display of Power, and the Billboard #1 album Far Beyond Driven. The Texas foursome continues to inspire multitudes of fellow musicians while garnering millions of insanely devoted fans worldwide. Although the band would disband in the early 2000s, Pantera’s unparalleled legacy endures as landmark tracks like “Walk” and “I’m Broken” continue to be embraced by new generations every year.

About Texas Ale Project

Opened in 2014, Texas Ale Project is a family-owned and operated craft brewery in the Design District of Dallas, TX. Texas Ale Project is the first brewery to be built from the ground up in the city of Dallas since the late 1800’s. The brewery is on a mission to refine some of the greatest craft beer traditions and methodologies and blend those carefully with modern science to produce well-balanced, smooth and flavorful ales. Thoughtfulness, dedication and the pure joy of handcrafting fine beers are the reasons Texas Ale Project exists today.

Texas Ale Project is also the producer of TAPWTR fine craft hard seltzers. Texas Ale Project’s brewery and T.A.P. Room is located at 1001 N Riverfront Blvd. in Dallas, TX. The public can visit the brewery during T.A.P. Room hours Thursday – Sunday. The brewery can also be privately booked for events. Please check out our website and Facebook page for special events.

