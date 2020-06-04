Pacific Sparkling Releases 2 Flavors in 19.2 oz Can, Sun-Kissed Grapefruit and Marionberry Lemon Twist

EUGENE, Ore.— Pacific Sparkling – Ninkasi Brewing Company’s sister brand – has released Sun-Kissed Grapefruit and Marionberry Lemon Twist in 19.2 oz. cans, available now.

“With the rise of beer in the 19.2oz. can format, we saw the need for more beer-alternatives in the format, as well,” said National Sales Director Marty Compton. “Just in time for the warmer months in the Pacific Northwest, these Pacific Sparkling 19.2oz. cans are a great option for a quick grab-and-go.”

Harnessing the unique purity of Cascadian water, Pacific Sparkling is brewed the Pacific Northwest way: in small batches and infused with refreshingly bold flavors to reflect the beauty and diversity of the region from which it is derived.

Pacific Sparkling is distributed throughout Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Alaska, and Hawaii. For more information about Pacific Sparkling, visit pacificsparkling.com.

About Pacific Sparkling Craft Seltzer

Founded in 2019 by Ninkasi Brewing Company, Pacific Sparkling is a hard craft seltzer that’s brewed – not assembled – in small batches. Made with pure Cascade water and flavors inspired by the complexity of the Pacific Northwest, Pacific Sparkling is currently available in flavors such as Sun-Kissed Grapefruit, Tangy Key Lime, Marionberry Lemon Twist, and Crisp Cucumber Mint. The Fizzy Pack, their variety pack, is also available on shelves. For more information, call 541.344.2739 or visit www.PacificSparkling.com.