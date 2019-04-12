Pabst to Release Non-Alcoholic and Higher ABV PBR Line Extensions

LOS ANGELES — Pabst Blue Ribbon is America’s most storied lager beer, and the iconic brand is celebrating its 175th year by expanding its famed blue ribbon quality to a series of new products in 2019.

Pabst Blue Ribbon recognizes that today’s drinkers demand great tasting products with flexibility and options for a range of lifestyles. Synonymous with creatives and doers, Pabst Blue Ribbon is blazing its own path in 2019 and will unveil a series of bold product innovations throughout the year.

This Spring, Pabst Blue Ribbon will launch Pabst Blue Ribbon Extra, a great tasting, easy drinking higher ABV beer, and Pabst Blue Ribbon Non-Alcoholic, an authentic and delicious non-alcoholic beer. Whether you want something bigger and bolder from your beer, or a great tasting non-alcoholic option to consume with friends, Pabst Blue Ribbon has you covered.

Packaged in an instantly recognizable black can, Pabst Blue Ribbon Extra offers a light, crisp higher 6.5% ABV alternative to heavy drinking beers. It’s an upbeat, full bodied, refreshing beer brewed for the big event.

The next generation of America is the most social and diverse ever, with a greater focus on health and wellness, as well as community and connection. Pabst Blue Ribbon Non-Alcoholic, is an authentic product made with the finest hops and grains offering a great real beer taste, that allows everyone to join the occasion.

The launch of Pabst Blue Ribbon’s Extra and Non-Alcoholic follows the launch of Pabst Blue Ribbon Easy in late 2018, a full-flavored, low-calorie beer, as well as the recent reveal of Pabst Blue Ribbon Whiskey, coming summer 2019.

Pabst Blue Ribbon Extra and Non-Alcoholic will be available in stores from March onwards. Visit https://pabstblueribbon.com/pbr-finder/ to find one near you

About Pabst Blue Ribbon

Since its founding in 1844, Pabst Blue Ribbon, the original American lager beer, has been connecting with local communities across America. Pabst Blue Ribbon engages and supports individuals who are passionate about forging their own path in life, and will continue to empower new generations who believe in the future of America.

Pabst Blue Ribbon is owned by Pabst Brewing Company. American-owned and operated since its founding in Milwaukee in 1844, Pabst Brewing Company is America’s largest privately held brewing company.