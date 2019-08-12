Pabst Launches Pabst Blue Ribbon Stronger Seltzer in 4 States

LOS ANGELES — Pabst Blue Ribbon has been putting its blue ribbon quality on delicious beverages for over 175 years, and continues its thirst for innovation this summer, with the announcement that Pabst Blue Ribbon Stronger Seltzer will be hitting shelves in August.

Pabst Blue Ribbon’s Stronger Seltzer is made with zesty, natural lime flavors and contains only one gram of sugar. Stronger Seltzer is a higher 8% ABV, lower calorie, Stevia-sweetened alternative to other sugary hard beverages and is the type of refreshing, high quality drink that has long been associated with Pabst Blue Ribbon.

“Stronger Seltzer explores new ground for the blue ribbon, while upholding the boundary pushing tradition that’s been associated with us since the days of our founder Jacob Best,” said John Newhouse, brand manager at Pabst Blue Ribbon. “Stronger Seltzer is a fun and innovative new drink that delivers big on taste, and gives our customers something different to enjoy.”

Pabst Blue Ribbon Stronger Seltzer will be available in test markets including Arizona, California, Montana and Texas from August 12th onwards. Pabst Blue Ribbon will celebrate the launch of Stronger Seltzer with a night of Stronger Stories, where they will explore the topic of strength, in partnership with the storytelling series, The Moth, in Los Angeles on August 20.

Pabst Blue Ribbon Stronger Seltzer follows the recent release of Pabst Blue Ribbon Extra and Non-Alcoholic beers, Pabst Blue Ribbon Hard Coffee and the forthcoming Pabst Blue Ribbon Whiskey.

About Pabst Blue Ribbon

Since its founding in 1844, Pabst Blue Ribbon, the original American lager beer, has been connecting with local communities across America. Pabst Blue Ribbon engages and supports individuals who are passionate about forging their own path in life, and will continue to empower new generations who believe in the future of America.Pabst Blue Ribbon is owned by Pabst Brewing Company. American-owned and operated since its founding in Milwaukee in 1844, Pabst Brewing Company is America’s largest privately held brewing company.