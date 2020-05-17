Pabst Brewing Relaunches Pearl Beer with New Look and Taste

SAN ANTONIO, Texas– Pearl Beer announced the relaunch of the iconic Gem of Fine Beer. The brand’s rebirth is rooted in San Antonio’s history and reimagined with a new look and taste inspired by the growth and success of its beloved home city. Pearl xXx will be available for purchase at select retail locations throughout San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth and other Texas counties starting this week, with full distribution starting in June.

An introduction 134 years in the making, Pearl xXx represents a return to its heritage of quality, bearing the triple x’s, the pre-prohibition signature of craftsmanship. Established in 1883, with production beginning in 1886, the Pearl Brewery has been a timeless icon in Texas, sustaining itself through prohibition and embracing change early-on by becoming a female-owned and operated brewery in the early 1900s (Emma Koehler took over operations of the brewery in 1914 after her husband’s death).

“This relaunch of Pearl Beer is all about paying homage to Pearl’s deep roots while embracing the San Antonio of today,” said Pearl Brand Manager and San Antonio resident, Daniel Crawford. “The rich and storied heritage that consumers have come to know and love for decades is the foundation of the brand. It’s an honor and privilege to build upon that foundation with a renewed look and taste that reflects the continuous evolution of the City of San Antonio, and Texas as a whole. Being based in San Antonio myself, as well as our company growing presence in Downtown San Antonio, it’s exciting for us all to be a part of the rebirth of this legendary beer as well as the momentum our city is seeing.”

With an ABV of 3.8%, this renewed, easy-drinking Texas beer is brewed at a craft facility in the Texas hill country with the finest ingredients, including premium Czech Pilsen malt, caramel malt, and a touch of wheat for a smooth, modern take on a classic American lager. A touch of citrus at the end of the boil gives it a truly distinct flavor.

The design is inspired by the original characteristics of the brand, including its iconic clamshell shape and script, and updated with a new timeless look. Austin-based agency Guerilla Suit reverted back to Pearl xXx Beer’s rich, storied heritage to refine and polish what makes the beer a gem among traditional-style lagers. Packaged in a new bottle, Pearl xXx Beer’s updated design repositions the beer as a modern classic that Texans can both identify with and (re)adopt as their own.

In conjunction with the beer’s release, Pearl xXx has partnered with local artisans like Richter Goods to create a line of modern clothing inspired by the heritage of the brand, as well as with Jung Provisions to create a limited edition candle. Pearl xXx Beer will continue to champion local artisans and makers embedded in Texas culture to create signature and one-of-a-kind merchandise items and lifestyle products.

“Pearl x Richter Goods wearables revives the brewer’s workwear of the late 1800s,” said Richter Goods Owner, Mario Guajardo. “The collection joins heritage with modernity to recapture the glory of a 134-year-old brand. The wearables feature chain-stitched embellishments produced on a 1927 Singer sewing machine by local brand Lunchroom Anxiety. The function of each wearable reflects historical archives and breathes tradition into our lives.”

Pearl Beer will be available at select retailers in all major Texas cities, with six-packs available at a suggested retail price of $9.49.

For More Information: pearlbeer.com/