Pabst Blue Ribbon Releases Limited Edition 99-Pack; Donates $9,999.99 to Central Texas Food Bank

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

LOS ANGELES — Pabst Blue Ribbon’s 99 pack took on cult status last week after pictures of the pack surfaced on the internet, with celebrities, national media and fans across the country sharing images of the product. The 99 pack is rolling out now, in limited quantities across fifteen states, just in time to bring people together this holiday season.

Each pack contains 99 cans, made up of a combination of Pabst Blue Ribbon Original, Extra and Easy.

In a nod to the crew at Austin Beer Works, the original creators of the 99 pack, Pabst Blue Ribbon will donate $9999.99 to the Central Texas Food Bank, helping to feed the Austin community this holiday season.

“Ideas are hard and they don’t all stick,” said Matt Bruhn, General Manager at Pabst Blue Ribbon. “The 99 pack was a chance for us to pay homage to a great idea, give the world more beer to enjoy responsibly over the holiday season and help a local community.”

The 99 pack will be available while supplies last. It is currently available in the following states:

Texas

Massachusetts

Michigan

Pennsylvania

Montana

Florida

New York

South Carolina

Montana

Virginia

California

Wisconsin

Iowa

Alaska

Colorado

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 4 + 5, 2019

Register Now
Cannabis Forum Winter 2019
Cannabis Forum Winter 2019

Santa Monica, CA ● December 6th, 2019

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.