Pabst Blue Ribbon Releases Limited Edition 99-Pack; Donates $9,999.99 to Central Texas Food Bank

LOS ANGELES — Pabst Blue Ribbon’s 99 pack took on cult status last week after pictures of the pack surfaced on the internet, with celebrities, national media and fans across the country sharing images of the product. The 99 pack is rolling out now, in limited quantities across fifteen states, just in time to bring people together this holiday season.

Each pack contains 99 cans, made up of a combination of Pabst Blue Ribbon Original, Extra and Easy.

In a nod to the crew at Austin Beer Works, the original creators of the 99 pack, Pabst Blue Ribbon will donate $9999.99 to the Central Texas Food Bank, helping to feed the Austin community this holiday season.

“Ideas are hard and they don’t all stick,” said Matt Bruhn, General Manager at Pabst Blue Ribbon. “The 99 pack was a chance for us to pay homage to a great idea, give the world more beer to enjoy responsibly over the holiday season and help a local community.”

The 99 pack will be available while supplies last. It is currently available in the following states:

Texas

Massachusetts

Michigan

Pennsylvania

Montana

Florida

New York

South Carolina

Virginia

California

Wisconsin

Iowa

Alaska

Colorado