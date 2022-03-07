PA Pride Kicks Off 2022 With The Fifth Version Of Their Beer Series Celebrating Pennsylvania Agriculture

Pennsylvania – In a continued effort to showcase the robust Pennsylvania agriculture industry, breweries from across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania have teamed up to produce the fifth installment of the ever popular “PA Pride” beer series. Named for the love and pride we all share for the Keystone state, this version will be an 8% Double IPA. It will be released to the public at over 20 craft breweries and retail beer shops across Pennsylvania on Friday, April 1st.

“For this edition of PA Pride, we landed on a delicious recipe for Double IPA to showcase the flavor and mouthfeel-enhancing qualities of Pennsylvania grain complemented by the fresh and experimental flavors and aromas of South African hops. The fortifying strength of Double IPA will carry us through the chill of early spring, while the delightful aromas of berry, citrus, tropical fruit, and dank resin herald the arrival of warmer days ahead.” says Ted Brochu of Deer Creek Malthouse.

PA Pride Double IPA will be packaged and released in 16-ounce cans by over 30 Pennsylvania breweries who have joined the collaboration. The label for this beer features the original PA Pride artwork that this beer series has become well known for, showcasing the iconic PA keystone outline.

This hazy Double IPA starts with a warm malty foundation—consisting of a blend of Keystone Pale Ale, Colonial Pilsner, Pale Wheat malt, & with Rolled Oats from Deer Creek Malthouse—that retains much of the qualities of the late addition whirlpool hops. This South African blend offers characteristics reminiscent of red berries, iced tea, pineapple with a dank resinous smooth finish. Our collaborators range in location and in brewery size but all share the same passion for exciting local beer brewed with friends for friends and we’re excited to share with beer enthusiasts throughout the region.

“PA Pride reminds us how combining the familiar with the unknown can result in exceptional results. Our recent collaborative efforts include a familiar PA Craft Malt from Deer Creek and a more unfamiliar South African hop blend including African Queen, Southern Passion, and an experimental variety called Southern Hospitality.

Much has changed and much has stayed the same with brewing in recent years, yet this beer combines the age-old dedication to brewing quality beer using quality raw materials with new techniques to create a sustainably hazy IPA that continues to remind drinkers why PA breweries have so much Pride in their beers and why we are so proud of Pennsylvania.” says Jason Macias of ZH Hops and Malt.

Those who have enjoyed this beer series will be excited to know that additional versions are in the works. According to the organizers’ PA Pride 6, 7, and 8 plan to be a Fruited Sour, Multigrain Saison, and Amber Lager respectively. Those beers will be released to the public throughout the remainder of 2022.

About Breweries In PA

Breweries in PA is a digital promotion company that connects beer drinkers to the PA Craft Breweries they love. Visit their website at BreweriesInPa.com for a robust overview of Pennsylvania craft beer maps, lists, events news and so much more!

About Deer Creek Malthouse

Deer Creek Malthouse (Chester County / Glen Mills, PA) produces high quality, flavorful malt ingredients made from local grain. Founded in 2012, Deer Creek is the first commercial malting operation in Pennsylvania since prohibition. The Company is dedicated to improving the regional grain supply chain for all stakeholders and leads many annual value chain building initiatives, including the Philadelphia Grain & Malt Symposium. Deer Creek also produces a variety of consumer food and beverages using their grain and malt ingredients.

For More Information:

http://breweriesinpa.com/PAPride/