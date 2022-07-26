Owl’s Brew Announces New ‘Happiest House’ Variety Pack

STAMFORD, Connecticut/NEW YORK, New York – Owl’s Brew, a leader in clean boozy beverages, is set to release two exciting new flavors this summer in their new variety pack Happiest Hour.

Green Tea & Peach along with Black Tea & Pineapple will be joining the brands award-winning flavor Jasmine & Blueberry for the upcoming variety pack set to launch on August 1st.

Jennie Ripps, the brand’s co-founder, and certified Tea Sommelier, spent about six months perfecting the new flavors. “We are so excited to bring these new blends to market. Like all our products, these flavors are made from clean, real ingredients and were developed in my kitchen! They are refreshing, delicious, and add a lot of dimension to our current lineup.”

What makes the two new flavors so special? Green Tea & Peach is crafted from fresh-brewed organic green tea with a splash of peach juice, and a hint of raspberry. Black Tea & Pineapple is made from fresh brewed organic black tea, pineapple, with a splash of lemon juice. Both flavors are 100 calories, 4.8% Alc/Vol and have no added sugar.

Owl’s Brew is also thrilled to announce its expansion to Nevada. “We are so excited to expand to Nevada, and to work with Southern Glazer’s Wine, Spirits & Beer of Nevada to bring Owl’s Brew to market. We couldn’t think of a better partner to work with for the state, and we see tremendous potential there,” says Maria Littlefield, co-founder and president of Owl’s Brew. Owl’s Brew will be launching in Nevada August 1st.

Owl’s Brew recently partnered with environmental health organization, Women’s Voices for the Earth (WVE), supporting their mission: driving action towards a future free from the impact of toxic chemicals, and a world where gender, race, sexuality, zip code, income level or job does not determine our health outcomes. Says Jennie Ripps, “WVE’s long-time initiatives around supporting & empowering women, young people, and eliminating toxic ingredients that harm our health and our environment), completely aligns with Owl’s Brew’s core values.”

“We were honored that Owl’s Brew meets their criteria for ingredient safety and transparency, and excited about the opportunity to support their work,” added Maria Littlefield

The female-founded brand launched its range of Boozy Teas (4.8% Alc/Vol) in 2020 and has grown at an exponential rate, increasing 218% YOY. Owl’s Brew Boozy Tea is now available in seven year-round varieties, and available for purchase in 20 states across the US.

ABOUT OWLS BREW BOOZY TEA

Owl’s Brew was founded by tea experts, Jennie Ripps and Maria Littlefield. The brand makes great tasting clean boozy beverages, using tea & botanicals as a base. Their line of Boozy Teas (4.8% Alc/Vol) are crafted with 100% real ingredients, 100% of the time. All Owl’s Brew’s products are Vegan and Gluten Free.

The co-founders also the creators of Wise Women Collective, a women-for-women initiative that partners with Keep-A-Breast, Women’s Voices for the Earth, and has a monthly #BoozyBookClub.

