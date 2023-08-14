Our Mutual Friend’s Award-Winning Biere Ovale Makes Once-A-Year Return in August

DENVER, Colo.— Our Mutual Friend Brewing Company (OMF) announces their August beer lineup which includes a delicately crafted award-winning Saison and the return of Dome Flow, OMF’s Amber Ale aged with Amburana Wood.

Available Tuesday, August 12: Dome Flow is an Amber Ale aged with Amburana Wood, also known as “Brazilian Oak,” which provides slight hints of cinnamon, vanilla, and hazelnut, in this 5.2% ABV beer. Available on draft and in 16-ounce cans.

Available Saturday, August 19: OMF’s Biere Ovale, a mixed culture foeder-aged Saison from Our Mutual Friend Brewing Company (OMR), is having a moment; the beer received a GABF silver medal in 2021 and 2022 and now, the delicately crafted bottle-conditioned beer is ready to crack open.

“Biere Ovale is absolutely one of my favorite beers we make,” says OMF Head Brewer and Co-Owner Jan Chodkowski. “It’s equally complex and easy drinking with the perfect balance of acidity and funk. It only comes around once a year so get it while you can!”

Available Saturday, August 26:Moneta is OMF’s newest Saison that is hopped with Belma and Cashmere, which provides a soft and fruity yeast aroma as well as flavors of currants, sweet berry, and citrus. This 4.7% ABV beer is can conditioned and available on draft and in 16-ounce cans.

About Our Mutual Friend Brewing

Established in 2012, Our Mutual Friend is a relaxed brewery and taproom in Denver, CO whose goal is to create world-class beer using local ingredients whenever possible and serve as a gathering place for the Five Points neighborhood. This small but mighty brewery has earned acclaim and numerous awards with eight GABF medals, including a gold medal for Saison Trystero and silver medal for Biere Ovale in 2022, and a 2018 gold medal for Saison Trystero at World Beer Cup.

