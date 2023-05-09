Our Mutual Friend Brewing Company Announces May Lineup of Beers

DENVER, Colo.— Our Mutual Friend Brewing Company (OMF) proudly announces their lineup of May beer releases. This month the brewery flexes its muscles with a few foeder-aged sours, a collaboration IPA with Novel Strand Brewing Company, a new Weirding Way variant, and the return of some OMF classics.

Available Saturday, May 6:

El Waka is a collaboration IPA brewed in collaboration with Novel Strand Brewing Company. This 6.5% ABV Juicy IPA is hopped with El Dorado and Riwaka hops which results in notes of fresh lemon, grapefruit zest, pineapple, pear and watermelon. The beer will be available on draft at both locations, as well as in 16-ounce cans at OMF.

“Bonne Fraise is our first beer that’s fruited with strawberries and it’s perfect for this time of year,” says OMF Co-Owner and Head Brewer Jan Chodkowski. “The aroma is pure strawberry candy and the taste is tart and juicy just like a perfectly ripe strawberry.”

Bonne Fraise is a foeder-fermented mixed-culture sour ale with strawberries that has been aging in the foeder for a year. This first time release has flavors of fresh and candied strawberries. Enjoy sip upon sip with its approachable 5.3% ABV. This beer is bottle conditioned and available in 500-milliliter bottles and on draft at OMF.

Available Saturday, May 13:

Weirding Way is OMF’s Brett saison series that has a different rotating dry-hop with each release. This month the brewery is releasing Lórien Weirding Way which has been foeder-fermented for 6 months and dry-hopped with Lórien, a newer hop introduced in 2021 that lets the malt bill shine, and, for this beer, provides notes of fresh melon and wildflowers that is balanced by Brettanomyces funk. This 7% ABV palate-pleaser is bottle-conditioned (open carefully) and available in 500-milliliter bottles and on draft at OMF.

Available Saturday, May 20:

May 20 marks the return of familiar OMF favorites such as:

Larimer Street Lager – a 5.4% ABV Helles Lager

Wicket Wit – a 4.8% ABV wheat beer brewed with orange zest

Clemons Smoked Lager – a 5.4% ABV smoked lager made with 100% Colorado ingredients

Available Saturday, May 27:

For those looking for a more substantial beer, Fixed Blade makes a triumphant return. This 14.9% barleywine has been aging in Laws Whiskey barrels for 16 months. The last time that OMF released this beer was in 2021. This time enjoy the behemoth beer on draft and in 12-ounce cans.

About Our Mutual Friend Brewing

Established in 2012, Our Mutual Friend is a relaxed brewery and taproom in Denver, CO whose goal is to create world-class beer using local ingredients whenever possible and serve as a gathering place for the Five Points neighborhood. This small but mighty brewery has earned acclaim and numerous awards with eight GABF medals, including a gold medal for Saison Trystero and silver medal for Biere Ovale in 2022, and a 2018 gold medal for Saison Trystero at World Beer Cup.

