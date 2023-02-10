Our Mutual Friend Brewing Announces Their February Beer Lineup

DENVER, Colorado – Our Mutual Friend Brewing Company (OMF) has some exciting new beers on the horizon, including a few collaborations with their brewery friends and the second iteration of Wave Motion, the brewery’s experimental IPA series.

Available Saturday, Feb. 11:

Liminal Reality, a collaboration with Bierstadt Lagerhaus, is a 8.2% ABV Cold IPA that is hopped with Centennial, NZ-214, and Strata hops. Liminial means “occupying a position at, or on both sides of, a boundary of threshold,” not unlike the staying power of Cold IPAs in the beer universe. The two assistant brewers and best friends from their respective breweries created the recipe; the beer will be available on draft at both locations, as well as in 16-ounce cans at OMF.

A beer brewed among kindred spirits, Minilith, is a collaboration brew with Obelisk Beer Co. out of Astoria, OR. This 4.5% ABV Saison is dry-hopped with ADHA 218 hops, an early maturing variety of hops that produce flavors of berry and sweet fruit. The beer will be available on draft and in 16-ounce cans at OMF.

Available Saturday, Feb. 25:

“This is the first crop year for the experimental hop YQH-1320 so we had to try it for our experimental IPA series,” says OMF Co-Owner and Head Brewer Jan Chodkowski. “This hop was intriguing to me because it was discovered as a wild hop, which is a hop plant that cross-pollinated in the wild so you don’t know which hop plants it came from. It has high citrus notes that I love in an IPA.”

Wave Motion: Azure, the second beer coming out of OMF’s Wave Motion experimental IPA series, is a 6.5% ABV Juicy/Hazy IPA that is brewed with Citra and YQH-1320 hops. This bright beer is bursting with fruit flavor including citrus, stone fruit, pineapple, guava, white peach and orange zest. Try this beer side-by-side with Wave Motion: Terra Verta, which is the first release out of the IPA series that made its debut on Feb. 4. Both beers will be available on draft and in 16-ounce cans.

Park the Bus, an 6.1% ABV Saison is a collaboration with Outer Range Brewing that is brewed with orange zest and ginger that is not overpowering. The beer will be available on draft and in 16-ounce cans at both locations.

To celebrate the release of this beer, OMF and Outer Range will be hosting a happy hour food pairing at Cart-Driver in RiNo on Feb. 26. Stay tuned for more information!

About Our Mutual Friend Brewing

Established in 2012, Our Mutual Friend is a relaxed brewery and taproom in Denver, CO whose goal is to create world-class beer using local ingredients whenever possible and serve as a gathering place for the Five Points neighborhood. This small but mighty brewery has earned acclaim and numerous awards with eight GABF medals, including a gold medal for Saison Trystero and silver medal for Biere Ovale in 2022, and a 2018 gold medal for Saison Trystero at World Beer Cup.

