Our Mutual Friend Brewing Announces Bourbon Barrel-Aged Stout and Rotating IPA Series This Month

DENVER, Colorado – Our Mutual Friend Brewing (OMF) is kicking off 2023 with the launch of a new rotating IPA series and the return of Thanatoid, the brewery’s revered Bourbon Barrel-Aged Stout that last made its appearance at OMF in 2020.

“Thanatoid is special to us because at the heart of it the beer is a simple but decadent whiskey barrel-aged stout, but with each release we try to improve on it,” says OMF Co-Owner and Head Brewer Jan Chodkowski. “This release is by far our best!”

Available on Saturday, Jan. 14

Thanatoid rested on Laws Whiskey Four Grain Barrels for 14 months and then was aged on a pound per barrel of Madagascar vanilla beans. The result is a slow sipper, with notes of vanilla, marshmallow, nugget, toffee, dark chocolate and whiskey-soaked oak, and clocks in at 15.3% ABV. To celebrate the release of Thanatoid, OMF will also have a limited-edition Thanatoid glow-in-the-dark tumbler available for purchase; stout lovers can get the beer and glass for $20. The Thanatoid release, and specialty glass, releases at 11 a.m. The beer will be available on draft and in 12-ounce cans.

Well-balanced and approachable, Spillover IPA, is a beer that one can enjoy throughout the day. At 5.1% ABV, this easy drinking IPA is hoppy and flavorful. Hopped with Citra, Mosaic and Strata, Spillover IPA has flavors and aromas of citrus, berries and tropical sweet fruit. This beer will be available on draft and in four-pack 16-ounce cans.

Available on Saturday, Jan. 28

Slow Tale, a collaboration with Trophy Brewing out of Raleigh, NC, is a Barrel-Fermented Saison brewed with Colorado malt and hops. The name and liquid is a nod to the older beer style and slower fermentation process. Barrel and bottle conditioned, Slow Tale has flavors of mango, passion fruit, peach, leather and light oak. Slow Tale will be available on draft and in 500-milliliter bottles.

“We’re excited to kick off Wave Motion, a new rotating IPA series where we will explore and experiment with new hops, new hopping methods, and new brewing techniques,” says Chodkowski. “This is an opportunity for us to explore IPA in a broader way!”

Wave Motion: Terre Verte is the first iteration coming out of the experimental IPA lineup. This Juicy and Hazy IPA is hopped with El Dorado and Citra hops, as well as NZ-214 hops which provide aromas and flavors of apricot, papaya, and stone fruits. This beer will be available on draft and in four-pack 16-ounce cans.

About Our Mutual Friend Brewing

Established in 2012, Our Mutual Friend is a relaxed brewery and taproom in Denver, CO whose goal is to create world-class beer using local ingredients whenever possible and serve as a gathering place for the Five Points neighborhood. This small but mighty brewery has earned acclaim and numerous awards with eight GABF medals, including a gold medal for Saison Trystero and silver medal for Biere Ovale in 2022, and a 2018 gold medal for Saison Trystero at World Beer Cup.

For More Information:

https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/our-mutual-friend-brewing-announces-bourbon-barrel-aged-stout-and-rotating-ipa-series-this-month