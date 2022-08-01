Our Mutual Friend Brewing Announces August Beer Lineup

DENVER — Our Mutual Friend Brewing Company (OMF) will release a variety of new beers in August, including a 12-ounce option for Lava Loop, an Imperial Mexican Chocolate Stout, and a refreshing spritz beer collaboration with American Solera Brewery.

Available Saturday, August 6:

Sometimes the best things come in small packages. Lava Loop, is a 10% ABV Imperial Mexican Chocolate Stout brewed with Ecuadorian Cacao Nibs. This beer is available on draft and in 12-ounce cans.

“This is a complex but balanced beer with rich dark chocolate and vanilla notes and flavors of cinnamon and roasted chiles,” says OMF Head Brewer Jan Chodkowski. “The 12-ounce format makes it a much more palatable culinary-inspired beer that you’ll want to pair with Horchata ice cream.”

Available Saturday, August 13:

Grid Collapse, a Saison collaboration with Stonecloud Brewing Company out of Oklahoma City is dry-hopped with Bravo and Strata. This 6% ABV can-conditioned beer is fruity and floral with notes of strawberry and sage. Grid Collapse will be available on draft and in four-pack 16-ounce cans.

Available Saturday, August 20:

Jan & James Field Spritz is a beer and wine hybrid that is a collaboration with American Solera Brewery out of Tulsa, OK. This 4.9% ABV beer/wine hybrid is blended with Rosé of Merlot and Raspberry to produce tropical fruit aromas and a light dry finish. Available on draft and in 750-milliliter bottles.

Existential State, a collaboration with Rare Form Brewery out of New York, is a 4.7% Extra Special Bitter (ESB). This beer will be available on draft and in four-pack 16-ounce cans.

“We have some amazing collaborations coming out next month,” says Chodkowski. “We hope you enjoy them!”

About Our Mutual Friend Brewing

Established in 2012, Our Mutual Friend is a relaxed brewery and taproom in Denver, CO whose goal is to create world-class beer using local ingredients whenever possible and serve as a gathering place for the Five Points neighborhood. This small but mighty brewery has earned acclaim and awards with a 2018 gold medal for Saison Trystero at World Beer Cup and six Great American Beer Festival medals, including a silver medal in the Mixed-Culture Brett Beer category for Biere Ovale and a gold medal for Inner Light in the Australian Pale Ale category in 2021. Learn more about OMF at OMFbeer.com.

