OTR Introduces First-Ever Creative Ad Campaign, ‘A Whole otr level’

CHICAGO – OTR (On The Rocks) Premium Cocktails, the ready-to-serve cocktail brand developed by a master mixologist with acclaimed cocktail programs, has announced its first-ever national media campaign entitled A Whole OTR Level. The campaign, which will feature creative on broadcast, out-of-home and digital, positions the premium, expertly crafted OTR portfolio of cocktails as a way for consumers to treat themselves and elevate any experience. The clever campaign will introduce a series of three unique vignettes that show how everyday moments can be quickly and easily enhanced with OTR cocktails.

The campaign heroes a whimsical otter character as the ultimate bartender, who showcases the ease and impact of adding OTR to life’s little (and big) moments. The otter is the brand’s most loyal and enthusiastic ambassador, crafting elevated cocktails that bring delightful elements to otherwise ordinary moments. The first vignette of the series, titled “Taco Night,” motivates margarita lovers to spend less time worrying about mixing margaritas and more time enjoying the already perfected OTR Margarita along with their tacos.Other moments that will be highlighted throughout the series include a boat ride brunch with friends and a relaxing spa-inspired night at home – providing a new perspective on the many ways fans can enjoy the bar quality cocktails.

“Since joining the Beam Suntory portfolio, OTR immediately took the competitive Ready-to-Drink (RTD) category by storm and continues to rise above the competition,” said Heather Boyd, Managing Director, RTDat Beam Suntory. “The introduction of our first creative campaign for this cutting-edge brand marks a defining moment for OTR as it continues to distinguish itself with exciting innovations, high-quality ingredients, and its longstanding ability to turn every small moment into an occasion.”

Launching October 12, 2022, A Whole OTR Level marks the brand’s first creative campaign since being acquired by Beam Suntory in 2020, and its first with leading full-service creative agency, Highdive, based in Chicago, IL. This national campaign will be supported across over-the-top (OTT) streaming services such as YouTubeTV, social, eCommerce, and search media advertising. The advertisements will launch in October and continue throughout the remainder of the year.The brand’s advertising creative is viewable here.

OTR has quickly risen to be a trusted cocktail in the crowded ready-to-drink space. In 2022, OTR became a top three best-selling High Proof Spirit RTD in the U.S., based on the latest retail scan data from Nielsen (Nielsen xAOC Liq plus + c-store, period ending 9/10/2022). Since acquiring On The Rocks in 2020, Beam Suntory has expanded the cocktail lineup from six to nine flavors and nearly tripled the brand’s annual volume. OTR’s current expressions includeThe Cosmopolitan, The Old Fashioned, The Margarita, The Aviation, The Jalapeno Pineapple Margarita, The Mai Tai, The Classic Daiquiri, TheManhattan, and most recently The Espresso Martini. This campaign acts as a reminder for brand fans to celebrate occasions big and small by pouring OTR over ice and taking every occasion to A Whole OTR Level.

About OTR Premium Cocktails

OTR (On The Rocks™) Premium Cocktails was founded in 2015 when restauranteurs Patrick Halbert and Rocco Milano, left the world of fine dining and embarked upon creating a line of craft-made bottled cocktails. Joined by Andrew Gill, the three began designing ready-to-serve cocktails using only the most premium natural ingredients – from recipe to manufacturing. The founders pioneered inexperiences and places where a bartender was not available, and elevated beverage options in settings where convenience is in demand.

OTR Cocktails established itself early in the field with premium collaborations in the airline and hotel industry. Life doesn’t wait for the bar; some moments call for a complex drink in an unconventional setting. On The Rocks Cocktails was crafted to rise to your occasion and bring the bar to you. OTR is currently available nationwide in eight popular cocktails including The Aviation, The Cosmopolitan, The Jalapeño Pineapple Margarita, The Mai Tai, The Margarita, The Old Fashioned, The Classic Daiquiri and The Espresso Martini.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company’s brands, including the iconic Jim Beam® and Maker’s Mark®bourbon brands and Courvoisier® cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Basil Hayden®, Knob Creek®, and Legent™bourbon; Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™ Japanese whisky; Teacher’s, Laphroaig® and Bowmore® Scotch whisky; Canadian Club®whisky; Hornitos® and Sauza® tequila; EFFEN®, Haku® and Pinnacle®vodka; Sipsmith® and Roku™ gin; and On The Rocks® Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision ofGrowing for Good, which now includes its transformative sustainability strategy, Proof Positive. Headquartered in New York City, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com andwww.drinksmart.com.