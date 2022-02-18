Other Half Philly Brewery Opens in Fishtown

Award-Winning Brooklyn-Based Brewery’s First Pennsylvania Outpost

Offers Taproom, Seasonal Beer Garden & More

Brooklyn, NY – Other Half Brewing co-founders Andrew Burman, Matt Monahan and Sam Richardson are pleased to announce the opening of Other Half Philly in the city’s Fishtown neighborhood (1002 Canal Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19123), www.otherhalfbrewing.com.

Other Half Philly offers a 150-seat taproom and brewery, expansive seasonal outdoor beer garden and two lines of 20 draft beers as well as a curated selection of the best that Other Half brews, including award-winning IPAs, sours, stouts and Oh2 hard seltzers. In addition to the regularly changing draft menu and location-specific brews, Other Half Philly will offer tap takeovers from fellow brewers and eventually, a thoughtful cocktail program with small-batch distilled spirits, a curated wine list and more. Guests are able to take cans and bottles to-go and order food from a host of local food trucks that will pop-up on-site with additional culinary offerings to be announced.

“Philadelphia has a rich and storied brewing history and is home to some of the most exciting breweries in the country,” says Andrew Burman, co-founder/COO, Other Half Brewery. “When the opportunity presented itself to open an Other Half in between our DC and NYC breweries and join this vibrant community, we jumped at the chance,” says Matt Monahan, co-founder/CEO.

“We have wanted to open an Other Half in Philadelphia for years and we are excited to finally have a chance to join the city’s dynamic beer scene,” says Sam Richardson, co-founder/Brewmaster, Other Half Brewery. “We look forward to collaborating together and raising a pint with our new neighbors.”

To start, Other Half Philly will be open Wednesdays – Sundays with expanded hours to follow this spring. Please visit the website or Instagram for updated information.

About Other Half Brewing

Founded in 2014 in Brooklyn, NY, Other Half Brewing is rooted in a simple mission: to push the boundaries of beer. Other Half has built a loyal community of fans around its beers with breweries in Carroll Gardens and Williamsburg, Brooklyn; Finger Lakes, NY; Washington D.C.; and a taproom at NYC’s iconic Rockefeller Center, as well as its innovative Pastrytown and Green City festivals. Other Half has developed partnerships with like-minded breweries around the world to innovate and develop out-of-the box opportunities, includingAll Together Beer, for members of the brewery community to come together and consistently create new and exciting beers for the brewery’s global fan base.

For more information, please visithttps://otherhalfbrewing.com/,https://untappd.com/OtherHalfBrewingCompany or follow Other Half Brewing on Instagram and Facebook.