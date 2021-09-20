Oskar Blues Releases Tiki-Inspired Mix Pack With Two New Beers, Plus Hard Seltzers

LONGMONT, Colorado – Oskar Blues Brewery announces the release of the tiki-inspired CANspiracy Mix Pack, the brewery’s first mix pack to include both craft beer and craft hard seltzer. The adventurous 12-pack features two new beers, Lost Grog Tiki Wheat (7% ABV) and Can-O-Bliss Tiki IPA (7.2% ABV); alongside Wild Basin Hard Seltzer flavors Mango Mai Tai and Habanero Pina Colada. The CANspiracy Mix Pack will be made available nationwide starting now.

Lost Grog: Sailors of old never missed their daily ration of grog – unless it was lost at sea. Uncover the mysteries of Lost Grog Tiki Wheat, a tropical, tiki-inspired wheat beer fermented with coconut cream and apricot, to reveal flavor combinations found only in treasured tiki cocktails of yesteryear. Lost Grog Tiki Wheat will also be available nationwide in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans and on draft at your favorite tiki bar.

Why start with the wheat style as the diving board for Lost Grog? “Tiki cocktails have a balance of sweet, sour, spice and spirit,” said Tim Matthews, VP of Brewing at Oskar Blues Brewery and tiki enthusiast. “We found that American Wheat beers have that lightly sweet and tart flavor reminiscent of tiki drinks. We discovered the inspiration for the formulation of Lost Grog when we tried the classic Tradewinds and Painkiller cocktails.”

Can-O-Bliss Tiki IPA: The Can-O-Bliss Series is a rotating IPA series that showcases mind-blowing blends of hops. “Most of our IPA hop bills come from experiencing the hops at the farm level,” explained Matthews. “When evaluating hops at harvest over the past five years, we’ve noticed that a few varieties constantly have descriptors like ‘exotic,’ ‘tropical,’ ‘spicy’ and ‘sweet.’ We selected three newer varieties that were constantly being tagged with these aromas and flavors. In the end, we had quite the tiki cocktail of hops by using Bru-1, HBC 586 and Sabro – a great mix of pineapple, lime, coconut and spicy orange zest.” Can-O-Bliss Tiki IPA is available exclusively in the CANspiracy Mix Pack.

Wild Basin Hard Seltzer: Wild Basin flavors Mango Mai Tai and Habanero Pina Colada, also found in the Wild Basin Cocktail Mix Pack, are now moonlighting in the CANspiracy Mix Pack. Their inclusion rounds out the pack to appease tiki fiends, including beer and seltzer lovers alike.

“Tiki means more than just a glass of booze and juice,” said Matthews. “There’s always a little something in tiki drinks that take you by surprise; subtly enhancing the moment around you.”

Make your escape with the new CANspiracy Mix Pack, featuring tiki-inspired Oskar Blues beers and Wild Basin hard seltzers.

About Oskar Blues Brewery

Founded by Dale Katechis in 1997 in Lyons, Colorado, Oskar Blues Brewery launched the craft-beer-in-a-can apocalypse with their hand-canned flagship brew, Dale’s Pale Ale. Today, Oskar Blues operates breweries in Colorado, North Carolina and Texas featuring Dale’s Pale Ale as the nation’s #3 top-selling craft can six-pack at U.S. supermarkets. Oskar Blues is available nationwide in the US and in over 20 countries. Oskar Blues Brewery is a proud member of CANarchy, a disruptive collective of like-minded craft brewers dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative flavors to drinkers in the name of independent craft beer.

For More Information:

https://www.oskarblues.com