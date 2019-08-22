Oskar Blues’ Death by Coconut Returns for Fall 2019

LONGMONT, Colo. — Oskar Blues Brewery announces the return of a seasonal cult favorite, Death by Coconut Irish Porter, a morbidly malty brew that matches flavors of bittersweet cacao with creamy coconut. The deadly good limited release makes its 2019 arrival with kickoff events in taprooms August 23. Death By Coconut will be nationally distributed in 4-packs of 12 oz. cans and on draft beginning in early September.

Coconut and chocolate have long been best buds, and their partnership reaches a sudsy peak in this semi-sweet Irish Porter. “We sought a flavor combination that would pair perfectly with the robust but not overbearing backbone of an Irish Porter,” said Juice Drapeau, Head Brewer at the Oskar Blues pilot brewery in Lyons, CO. “The smooth, malty base of Death by Coconut gives the cacao and coconut additions a chance to come through and steal the show.”

Oskar Blues didn’t need to travel far to find the perfect cacao partner for Death By Coconut. Boulder-based Cholaca specializes in pure liquid cacao – made from cacao, water and (appropriately enough) coconut sugar. “We are thrilled to be an integral ingredient in DBC again this year,” said Cholaca Founder and CEO, Ira Leibtag. “Cholaca is not only easy to use and consistent from batch to batch but it also allows Oskar Blues to produce large volumes of this amazing porter. We are proud to be a part of it.”

In Death By Coconut, intense, bittersweet Cholaca chocolate vibes with dessicated coconut and a malt bill of dark chocolate and extra-dark caramel malts. The result is a smooth, semi-sweet treat of a beer that pairs well with fall evenings outdoors and desserts of every kind.

Following taproom releases, Death by Coconut will be distributed nationally in 4-packs of 12 oz. cans and on draft.

