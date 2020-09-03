Oskar Blues Brewery Releases Pack-O-Bliss Mixed Pack

LONGMONT, Colo.– Oskar Blues Brewery announces a new nationally distributed IPA mixed pack with four maximum-hopped beers crammed into one Pack-O-Bliss. This blissful collection of India Pale Ales contains three distinctive beers from the brewery’s Can-O-Bliss lineup of IPAs – including a brand new Can-O-Bliss Resinous variant – and heralds the long-awaited return of Pinner Session IPA. The Pack-O-Bliss IPA Mixed Pack will be available nationwide as a 12-pack of 12 oz. cans starting today. Additionally, Can-O-Bliss Resinous will be distributed nationwide on draft and in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans, also starting today.

Oskar Blues Brewery introduced the Can-O-Bliss Rotating Series of IPAs (Tropical, Hazy and Citrus) in 2019 following years of die-hard devotion to all things hops. Earlier this year, Can-O-Bliss Citra Double IPA debuted as a year-round unrestrained and unfiltered Imperial IPA. Now the Can-O-Bliss IPA family grows again with Can-O-Bliss Resinous – a 7.2% ABV new-school take on old-school American hop flavors. Pine and grapefruit hop aromas and flavors reminiscent of the West Coast IPAs of yesteryear are delivered with the amplitude and silkiness of a modern hazy IPA, resulting in a Can-O-Bliss that tastes like something completely new (a West Coast Hazy Juicy New England IPA perhaps?).

The Pack-O-Bliss IPA Mixed Pack contains the freshest Can-O-Bliss Rotating IPA, Can-O-Bliss Citra Double IPA and Can-O-Bliss Resinous. To complete the pack, an Oskar Blues classic returns. To be blunt, beer drinkers demanded the return of Pinner Session IPA, first released in 2014, with appeals on every social media outlet in existence. A 4.9% ABV, supremely crushable IPA with pineapple and berry hop notes, Pinner Session IPA allows for extended sipping throughout the day, or a tasty one-hit wonder. Now, it takes its righteous place within Pack-O Bliss IPA Mixed Pack.

“IPA drinkers are clamoring for quality and variety and we know we can deliver,” said Matt Lowber, Brand Director for Oskar Blues Brewery. “With a full stable of Can-O-Bliss IPAs and our brewers constantly pushing the boundaries with innovative techniques and new hop varieties, Pack-O-Bliss allows us to package all of that together and get it to the people.”

Pack-O-Bliss is the second mixed pack to be released from Oskar Blues Brewery, following the success of the CANundrum Mixed 15-Pack. Find Pack-O-Bliss on shelves nationwide in 12-packs of 12 oz. cans starting now. Look for Can-O-Bliss Resinous on draft and on shelves also starting now. Please direct questions to Aaron Baker at aaron@oskarblues.com.

Founded in 1997 by Dale Katechis in Lyons, Colorado, Oskar Blues Brewery launched the craft-beer-in-a-can apocalypse with their hand-canned flagship brew, Dale’s Pale Ale. Today, Oskar Blues operates breweries in Colorado, North Carolina and Texas brewing and canning Can-O-Bliss IPA, Dale’s Pale Ale, CANundrum Mix Pack and other craft beer offerings. Oskar Blues beers are available nationwide in the US and in more than 15 countries. Oskar Blues Brewery is a proud member of CANarchy, a disruptive collective of like-minded craft brewers dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative flavors to drinkers in the name of independent craft beer.