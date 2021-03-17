Oskar Blues Brewery Releases Guava Rodeo Sour Ale

LONGMONT, Colo. — Flying out of the gate from Oskar Blues Brewery comes Guava Rodeo Sour Ale (6.0% ABV), brewed with guava and tangerine. A new addition to the Oskar Blues lineup of boundary-stomping craft beers, Guava Rodeo is now available nationwide in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans and on draft.

Oskar Blues crafted Guava Rodeo Sour Ale to take your tastebuds for a tart tromp around the yard and buck them headlong into the tropical fruit flavors of pink guava and tangerine. Cracking a can sends aromas of mango, passionfruit, lemon and tangerine charging into your snout; and a small swig of Guava Rodeo contains enough intense fruity guava flavor to immediately inspire an internet search for whatever the heck guava is. More familiar tangerine, apricot and lemon notes round out a tart, tropical beer designed to be right at home in a beach shack, a ski lodge or your rusty-but-trusty beer fridge.

“We wanted to create a fruited sour but with an attitude and amplitude worthy of the style-crushing beers in the Oskar Blues Brewery lineup,” said Juice Drapeau, head brewer for Oskar Blues Brewery. “Guava Rodeo tramples the craft beer style guides and smashes together tropical and tart in a major way.”

Oskar Blues brewers developed the sour ale with the help of innovative yeast strains, which produce the lactic acid necessary for a punch of tartness. Copious amounts of pink guava and tangerine are then added to balance and enhance the refreshing zing with a sweet, fruity finish.

Guava Rodeo Sour Ale is available now on draft and in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans. For inquiries, please contact Aaron Baker at aaron@oskarblues.com.

About Oskar Blues Brewery

Founded in 1997 in Lyons, Colorado, Oskar Blues Brewery launched the craft-beer-in-a-can apocalypse with their voluminously hopped, hand-canned brew, Dale’s Pale Ale. Today, Oskar Blues operates breweries in Colorado, North Carolina and Texas, brewing and canning boundary stomping craft beer like Can-O-Bliss IPA, Dale’s Pale Ale, Oskar’s Lager, the CANundrum Mix Pack and more. Oskar Blues beers are available nationwide in the US and in more than 19 countries. Oskar Blues Brewery is a proud member of CANarchy, a disruptive collective of like-minded craft brewers dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative flavors to drinkers in the name of independent craft beer.