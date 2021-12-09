Oskar Blues Brewery Releases Barrel-Aged Imperial Stouts

LONGMONT, Colorado – It’s Stout Season, when the beers are bigger and the ABV is, let’s say, warming; and Oskar Blues Brewery’s 2021 barrel-aged beers are the reason for the season. Barrel-Aged Ten FIDY Imperial Stout is making its seasonal return to national distribution and BA21 Vol. 7 is hitting shelves for the first time as the next iteration of OB’s ongoing barrel-aged project. Both beers are now available in limited quantities.

“Barrel-aged beers are so special because of the amount of care and work that goes into them from so many different people,” said Sara Laurienti, Oskar Blues Longmont’s Director of Brewery Operations. “The quality of our barrel-aged beer directly correlates to the time that our team puts in when it comes to brewing the beer, filling the barrels, organizing the barrel storage for blending and emptying the barrels. Barrel-aging is one of the few things that is really ‘all hands on deck’ across all departments in the brewery.”

BA21 vol. 7 (11.5% ABV) is the newest edition of Oskar Blues’ barrel-aging program, which began in 2020 and continues to produce limited release barrel-aged beers with unprecedented flavor combinations. This imperial sweet stout is brewed with graham crackers for a biscuity backbone that stands up to months of aging in whiskey barrels. Additions of rich chocolate and juicy cherry send this sucker to the sweet, sweet stratosphere.

Returning for a limited time in 2021 is Barrel-Aged Ten FIDY Imperial Stout, a 12.5% ABV juggernaut and longtime seasonal favorite at Oskar Blues. Rich FIDY flavor is polished to smooth perfection by (at least) eight months’ stay in a barrel, which imparts flavors of vanilla, oak and bourbon. During maturation, the FIDY-plus-bourbon flavors mellow into a roasty, smooth, deeply complex brew.

“My favorite part of creating barrel aged beers is how creative you can get with them. It’s really exciting when a beer you have been thinking about and working on for eighteen months finally makes it into a can,” said Laurienti. Don’t miss these limited release barrel-aged beers. Use the beerfinder to find them in your area now.

Founded by Dale Katechis in 1997 in Lyons, Colorado, Oskar Blues Brewery launched the craft-beer-in-a-can apocalypse with their hand-canned flagship brew, Dale’s Pale Ale. Today, Oskar Blues operates breweries in Colorado, North Carolina and Texas featuring Dale’s Pale Ale as the nation’s #3 top-selling craft can six-pack at U.S. supermarkets. Oskar Blues is available nationwide in the US and in over 20 countries. Oskar Blues Brewery is a proud member of CANarchy, a disruptive collective of like-minded craft brewers dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative flavors to drinkers in the name of independent craft beer.

