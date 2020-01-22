Oskar Blues Brewery Announces 2020 New Releases

LONGMONT, Colo. — Oskar Blues Brewery has big, beer-soaked plans for 2020. The brewery just announced rebranded packaging for their entire lineup of canned craft beers, marking the first changes to the look of the trailblazing lineup in over fifteen years. Along with a new look, the brewery will launch a host of new liquids in 2020, including two new rotating series of beers. Here’s what’s hitting shelves now from the makers of the Original Craft Beer in a Can:

Double Can-O-Bliss: 2019 saw the introduction of the Can-O-Bliss IPA Series – a rotating three-peat of heady, hopped-up IPAs, each focusing on the flavors you dig – tropical, hazy and citrus. In 2020, double down on the bliss with Can-O-Bliss taken to a higher level of uncommon, unfiltered and unrestrained. This year-round DIPA is chock full of Citra hops and delivers a one-two punch of hop aroma and blissful flavors of passionfruit and citrus, balanced with a substantial malt backbone.

Death By Series: Death by Coconut, a yearly seasonal release, has developed a devoted cult following. This year, the death toll will rise with three dangerously over-the-top entries in a brand new series, starting with Death by King Cake. Inspired by the traditional Mardi Gras treat, this decadent white porter is brewed with vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, cacao nibs, orange peel and pecans. Plastic baby not included. Stay tuned for more lethally delicious Death By beers to be announced throughout the year.

Slow Chill Lager Series: Good beers come to those who wait. The Slow Chill Lager Series celebrates the patience and cool dedication required to create clean and intriguing lagers. The first in this rotating series is our Vienna Lager, an homage to malt and the traditional beer style originating in Vienna. The Vienna malt base gives the beer a biscuity and slightly nutty tone, while a dollop of Briess Victory malt lends a light toasty aroma that invites you to slow down and chill with every sip. Stay tuned for more ways to Slow Chill throughout the year.

The brewers at Oskar Blues are always thinking up bold, new craft liquids to stuff into cans and 2020 promises to be one of the brewery’s most innovative years yet. Follow along on the Oskar Blues Brewery facebook page for brewery news, or email Aaron Baker with questions at aaron@oskarblues.com.

WWW.OSKARBLUES.COM

About Oskar Blues Brewery

Founded by Dale Katechis in 1997 in Lyons, Colorado, Oskar Blues Brewery launched the craft-beer-in-a-can apocalypse with their hand-canned flagship brew, Dale’s Pale Ale. Today, Oskar Blues operates breweries in Colorado, North Carolina and Texas featuring Dale’s Pale Ale as the nation’s #3 top-selling craft can six-pack at U.S. supermarkets. Oskar Blues is available nationwide in the US and in over 20 countries. Oskar Blues Brewery is a proud member of CANarchy, a disruptive collective of like-minded craft brewers dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative flavors to drinkers in the name of independent craft beer.