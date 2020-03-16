Oregon’s 503 Distilling Adds Five-0-Tea Canned Cocktail Line

OREGON CITY, Ore.– Oregon-based 503 Distilling has added a new product to its lineup of artisan spirits and ready-to-drink canned craft cocktails. The company has also announced expanded distribution of its four-packs of craft cocktails to California, Idaho, and Washington.

Five-0-Tea, the newest craft cocktail, starts with 503 Vodka and adds more than 30 pounds of loose-leaf tea, fresh squeezed lemons, and a tea-infused simple syrup from Portland Soda Works. The result is a light, refreshing drink that rivals any Arnold Palmer.

Five-0-Tea joins 503 Distilling’s award-winning canned craft cocktails –– The Wicked Mule, The Blood Orange Greyhound, and La Vida Mocha –– along with the company’s artisan spirits: 503 Vodka and The Gambler small batch American whiskey.

503 Distilling, which currently distributes its craft cocktails in four-packs of 12-ounce cans in Oregon, has announced expanded distribution to California, Idaho and Washington, where its four-packs, vodka and whiskey will be widely available. In Washington and California, all 503 Distilling products will be distributed through Young’s Market Company; in Idaho, they will be distributed through Hayden Beverage.

503 Distilling Canned Craft Cocktails

The Blood Orange Greyhound is made by infusing 503 Vodka with dried grapefruit peel and grapefruit essence, then blending it with fresh blood orange puree, grapefruit juice, and lime to create a refreshing cocktail with zero added sugar (9% ABV). Winner of a double gold medal from Sip NW Magazine’s Best of the Northwest 2019 awards.

The Wicked Mule is made by infusing 503 Vodka with fresh lime and ginger, then blending it with a homemade ginger syrup and adding carbonation. The result is a local spin on a timeless classic that’s just waiting to be poured over ice and served in a copper mug (14% ABV). Winner of a bronze medal at the prestigious American Distilling Institute’s 2019 Spirits Competition, and a bronze medal at the San Diego Spirits Festival in 2018.

La Vida Mocha combines cold brew coffee from Riff Cold Brew Coffee of Bend, Oregon, with Mexican chocolate, and cinnamon-infused rum. La Vida Mocha’s versatility makes it enjoyable served cold over ice or heated up on a cold winter night (12% ABV).

Five-0-Tea features 503 Vodka with the addition of more than 30 pounds of loose-leaf tea, fresh squeezed lemons and a tea-infused simple syrup from Portland Soda Works (10% ABV).

503 Distilling Spirits

The Gambler 500 Whisky is made from a blend of rye and corn mash whiskey distilled and aged for more than five years in neutral American oak. 503 Distilling blends and ages the whiskey on-site from barrel strength––125 proof––down to a smoother drinking level of 80 proof using fresh pure water from the Cascade Range. The company created this whiskey for The Gambler 500 Road Rally in recognition of its efforts to clean up trash in National Forest lands across the country and beyond. 503 Vodka is distilled 10 times and blended with water from the Cascades down to 90 proof.

About 503 Distilling

503 Distilling is a small artisanal craft distillery in Oregon City, Oregon, that appreciates innovation and creativity. Located in the 503 area code, the company was founded in 2017 by three local longtime beverage industry professionals: David Schleef, Rusty Caldwell and Andy Diacetis. 503 Distilling’s mission is to deliver unique spirit-based cocktails and handcrafted traditional spirits to the world. All of its products are available to taste and purchase by the bottle or can at its 503 Distilling Cocktail Lounge at 275 Beavercreek Rd., Ste. C-149, in Oregon City, Oregon. For more information, visit 503distilling.com and engage @503Distilling.

For More Information: 503distilling.com